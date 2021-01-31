‘Not acceptable’: Interior defense costs UW third straight game to WSU

It only took five words for Washington head coach Mike Hopkins to sum up his team’s performance against Washington State Sunday night.
“They played tougher than us,” he said
Entering Sunday’s game with a two game winning streak and a week of rest, Washington seemed to own the momentum ahead of its matchup with Washington State. However, it was WSU, powered by senior Isaac Bonton, who ran out 77-62 winners at Alaska Airlines Arena, making it three straight wins against the UW — the first time that’s happened since 2008.
Sunday’s loss also means Hopkins is still searching for his first win against Washington State head coach Kyle Smith, who swept the season series during the 2019-20 season. Junior guard Jamal Bey, who scored nine points and led the team with seven rebounds, believes it was simply a case of who showed up and who didn’t.
“Give all the credit to them,” he said. “They were playing harder than us and we can’t let that happen. We put this jersey on and represent Washington and we can’t do that. We’ve gotta fix that.”
Looking to snap a six-game losing streak of its own, Washington State started Sunday’s game on the front foot, going on a 10-0 run early to put the pressure on Washington. The Huskies responded with an 11-0 run of their own through senior guard Quade Green gave Washington its only lead of the night.
It didn’t last long. Two quick fouls by sophomore Nate Roberts just three and a half minutes into the game made Hopkins pull the forward, and the Cougars took advantage. Despite Washington’s zone forcing Washington State to go 0-of-11 from three-point range, the Cougars scored 26 points in the paint in the first half and outrebounded the Huskies 25-17.
“We just weren’t sharp tonight,” Hopkins said. “We’ve gotta play smarter. It hurts when Nate Roberts goes out for sure.”
Taking advantage of Roberts’ absence, WSU’s freshmen forwards Efe Abogidi and Dishon Jackson feasted with the former leading the team with 12 points and eight rebounds at the break and the latter adding seven points.
The Cougars’ interior dominance opened things up for Bonton in the second half. After being held to just seven points before halftime, he exploded for 18 points, finishing the night with 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting. Meanwhile, Abogidi continued to grab boards, ending up with 13 and helping Washington State crush Washington 48-28 in rebounds. The most frustrating part for Hopkins is he feels they’d rebounded against big teams before.
“You’ve just gotta put a body on somebody,” he said. “You’ve gotta be tough in there. They got every loose ball, they got free-throw rebounds with only one guy on the free throw line. Not acceptable.”
Washington had no response. Green led the team with 20 points on 7-of-18 shooting and the team shot 38.2% from the field. Junior Erik Stevenson was similarly inefficient, scoring 13 points on 4-of-11 shooting and adding four turnovers to a 1-of-5 night from three-point range. Bey also struggled to score, going just 3-of-8 from the floor after shooting 10-of-11 against Utah.
Adding salt to the wound, the Huskies failed to find a consistent solution to the Cougars' zone defense in the second half. For Hopkins though, it all starts with the fact that he believes his team didn’t play with enough heart.
“You can’t play cool,” he said. “You’ve gotta play like every possession is your last — with passion, with pride, and most importantly you have to play together. And I felt in those two areas we weren’t as good as we need to be.”
Washington will try to rebound when they head south to take on the Oregon schools next week, starting with a matchup against Oregon State at Gill Coliseum Thursday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.
