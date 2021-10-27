3-2-1 football: The Daily’s primer on Stanford

After narrowly escaping Tucson with a win, Washington is on the road again to face Stanford. The Huskies (3-4, 2-2 Pac-12), who sit just above the Cardinal (3-4, 2-3 Pac-12) in the Pac-12 North standings, look to get back on track with a two-game win streak. Here’s a look at this week’s opponent, Stanford.
3 numbers to know
6: Stanford is currently riding a six-game home winning streak against Washington, with Washington’s last win at Stanford going all the way back to 2007. Washington won that 2007 game 27-9 while the team was led by running back Louis Rankin, who had 255 yards on the ground.
18: Stanford’s quarterbacks have been sacked 18 times on the year, which is tied for 90th in the nation. A goal for Stanford will be protecting their quarterback, as Washington’s pass rush is led by Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who already has one sack and a number of quarterback pressures in two games.
26.6: The offense for Stanford is averaging 26.6 points per game, ranking 81st in the nation. Stanford has put up over 30 points in four of their seven games, but they’ve also scored 10 or less points in two of their other three games. Stanford’s offense is on or off without much of an inbetween.
2 players to watch
Tanner McKee: In his first full year at quarterback, McKee has looked great. The quarterback has an impressive 14-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio; as for total passing yards, he ranks 36th in the NCAA with 1,722 yards. All three of McKee’s interceptions came in the same game against Arizona State. If Stanford is forced to air it out, interceptions might be hard to come by for the Washington secondary.
Kyu Blu Kelly: The cornerback is on pace for his best year yet. Across seven games, the Las Vegas native has two interceptions and is tied for 15th in the nation with seven pass deflections. Washington will likely look to beat the Stanford defense elsewhere Saturday.
1 recap of last week
Last week Stanford was on bye, but the week before, it lost to Washington State 34-31, with WSU scoring a touchdown in the final two minutes to give them the final lead of the game.
In the game against the Cougars, the Cardinal were clicking on offense with 349 total yards, but the two turnovers they suffered put them at a disadvantage. The first Stanford turnover led to a one-play Washington State touchdown, while the second fumble was on Stanford's final drive when they were trying to regain the lead.
Stanford will be looking to end their two-game losing streak, while Washington will try to start a two-game winning streak Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Stanford, California.
