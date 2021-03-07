Five-set showdown falls out of Washington’s hands against Oregon

It all came down to the fifth set Sunday afternoon.
Playing its second game of the weekend against No. 20 Oregon, the No. 7 Washington volleyball team was unable to hold on towards the end, giving up a two-set lead and falling in five sets.
The game could not have been more different than Friday’s matchup, where the Huskies (11-3 Pac-12) swept in dominating fashion.
The Ducks (9-3 Pac-12) completely turned it around Sunday, connecting much better offensively and responding to the Huskies’ adjustments well.
Washington started strong, taking the first two sets and looking just as put together as during the first matchup. The difference Sunday really came from Oregon’s side, which had made massive improvements to offense and defense alike.
UO was particularly helped by a huge performance from junior Brooke Nunevillar who more than doubled her season high after recording 35 kills and hitting .523.
The Ducks outhit the conference-leaders, ending the game hitting .276 while the Huskies finished at just .202, one of its lowest hitting percentages of the season.
Oregon found wins in sets three and four, forcing the top-20 matchup to come down to the fifth, and Washington just wasn’t able to find the offensive consistency it needed to pull past the momentum its opponents had built, ending the set at -.130.
Senior Samantha Drechsel led the Huskies again with 19 kills, while junior Claire Hoffman followed close behind with 18.
Unlike Friday, almost every set was close between the two teams, with neither finding large leads consistently. Within the first few points of the game, it was clear Oregon was determined to clean it up and turn the weekend around.
Washington still served better, recording just five service errors opposed to Oregon’s ten, and found six more aces than the winners. It wasn’t a bad performance by Washington, but it just wasn’t a strong one either, and Oregon was able to find their usual strengths and comeback in the second meeting.
The only other time Washington has lost in five sets was against a ranked UCLA squad back in February. Earlier this week, head coach Keegan Cook noted that Oregon would likely present a similar challenge as UCLA, and he was right. The Huskies hadn’t lost since playing the Bruins, with the Ducks snapping the UW’s win streak at six games.
Next week, the team will return back home as they prepare for USC.
The Trojan’s team activities are currently paused due to a confirmed COVID-19 case on the team, but as of Sunday, the teams are still set to face off for the first time this season Friday, Mar. 20 at 6 p.m.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.