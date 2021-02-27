No. 9 Washington beats No. 7 Utah for second time this week

Just like it did two days ago, Saturday went almost exactly the way the No. 9 Washington volleyball team wanted it to go.
Once again, Washington proved they can play with the best off, toppling the formly-undefeated leader of the conference, No. 7 Utah, for the second time this week. Though it wasn’t a sweep like the Huskies managed Thursday, they defeated the Utes in four sets, setting themselves up well for the second half of the regular season.
“Really pleased to take six out of seven sets from a team like Utah,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “A team that I have a lot of respect for, both players and staff. Really pleased with our blocking at the net against a really offensively talented team.”
Saturday was one of Washington’s best defensive performances of the season, with the UW’s back row consistently tracking down shots and forcing Utah hitters to readjust and play out long rallies.
Washington also dominated Utah at the net, as the Huskies (10-2 Pac-12) more than doubled the Utes team blocks with 17, and ended the game tied with its season high despite only playing four sets. A good chunk of the blocks came from junior Marin Grote who showed up on both sides of the ball, adding 11 kills and hitting .588.
“She was ready for it,” Cook said. “And she worked hard. We worked hard this week in practice, particularly the middles worked hard to be better hitting in front of the setter and Marin certainly showed that off today.”
Although both sides ran to track down ricocheted digs, free balls, and blocks in scrappy points all day, Utah looked more disoriented when it came to long rallies, and were put under pressure by strong hitting from the UW front line.
In combination with a suffocating defense, Washington’s offense played at a high level all night. Four Huskies ended with double-digit kills, with Grote, junior Claire Hoffman, senior Samantha Drechsel, and freshman Madi Endsley combining for 51 kills.
Only senior Dani Drews broke double digits for the Utes (8-2 Pac-12), who just didn’t have their best night offensively. Utah, who hit .222 hitting Thursday, managed to hit just .150 on Saturday.
With the exception of the lost third set, Washington was able to close almost every tough point and stay on top of its game. This week, it proved that regardless of the matchup, it can start strong and end strong, improving different aspects of its game depending on what the set demands.
It was a good week for the Huskies.
And now, they’ll have six days to prepare for the second half of the conference season, which will continue on the road next week. Washington heads to Eugene in hopes to continue its dominant win streak as it takes on Oregon for two games Friday and Sunday.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.