Fighting through five sets, Huskies find close win against Trojans

Friday wasn’t the smoothest night for the No. 8 Washington volleyball team, but it did enough to prevent a repeat of last weekend’s loss, turning a two-set drought around in a five-set win.
The match certainly didn’t look as cohesive as usual for the Huskies (12-3 Pac-12), who lost their momentum after the second set, dropping the third and fourth to make their return home extra long.
“Can’t help but notice how much it felt like the match against Oregon,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “You know in pretty much every way, shape, and form. So it's a big moment for the kids to respond in the fifth set and come away with a different result.”
Washington started a bit uncertain, but still tough, pushing hard to come back from a four point deficit at 21-17 in the first, and eventually found enough of a lead to finish on top of the first set.
A few communication problems, tough hits to back row defensive, and out of control rallies alternated between both teams. The game was slowed by challenges and timeouts all night as both times tried to get a better handle on points. Washington kept its rhythm until mid-way through the third, when USC picked up its pace and the UW started to make more errors.
Then it felt eerily familiar to last week, where Washington completely lost momentum after two set wins and eventually fell to Oregon.
Even though things sometimes looked out of sorts for the Huskies, the offense did enough overall, hitting .281. Freshman Madi Endsley led the team with 18 kills and close behind her was senior Samantha Drechsel, who finished with 16 kills and an ace.
Offense is what pulled the Huskies in front during the fifth, ending that set hitting .278 and collectively coming together to finish the game. The Trojans (3-6 Pac-12) stayed tight on offense, only slightly trailing the Huskies, hitting .276 overall.
Serving, which Washington has been focused on improving lately, varied all night. The Huskies ended the night with 8 aces and 15 errors.
“Our serving was unusually poor tonight,” Cook said. “Especially timid I thought, you know not really going for it and so that was disappointing.”
Cook noted that the team had an intense week of practice, and he wondered if the team had pushed a little too hard trying to prepare for USC.
“But we made enough of the plays we practiced to come out on top,” he said.
The Huskies will look to clean up their game and come in more dominant as they remain at home to take on the Trojans again Sunday, March 14 at 1p.m.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
