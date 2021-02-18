Instant: Washington never finds offensive rhythm in blowout loss to Stanford

Playing in front of fans for the first time since the Pac-12 Tournament last March, the Washington men’s basketball team followed up their victory over Washington State with a 79-61 blowout loss to Stanford.
Donning their brand new Black History Month themed-throwback uniforms, the Huskies (4-17, 3-13 Pac-12) kept the game tight early on thanks to a hot start from junior guard Erik Stevenson. Stevenson, who was fresh off one of his best performances as a Husky, canned three shots from beyond the arc in the contest’s first seven minutes.
However, with the exception of Stevenson, Washington struggled to get going from the field, going just 9-of-28 on 32.1% shooting in the first half, entering the break trailing 32-22. Leading scorer Quade Green was held scoreless on 0-of-4 shooting over the game’s first 20 minutes.
To exacerbate its sluggish offensive start, Washington was extremely careless with the ball. After giving it away a season-low six times in their last game, the Huskies turned the ball over 12 times in the first half alone, granting the Cardinal (14-8, 10-6) with 16 points off turnovers.
On the defensive end, Washington shuffled between both man and zone, but neither did much to keep Stanford from the basket. On the night, the Cardinal won the points in the paint battle 50-28, beating the Huskies on backdoor cuts time and time again.
Moreover, injuries were a problem for the Huskies as both Jamal Bey and Erik Stevenson spent time on the bench getting treatment. Bey left the game for several minutes after he came up limping on a play early on, while Stevenson missed much of the second half with an apparent left leg injury that he sustained in the final second of the first period.
In the second half, Washington’s shooting woes continued and Stanford took advantage, extending the lead to 16 almost immediately and forcing a quick timeout by head coach Mike Hopkins. From there, the bleeding continued for the Huskies as Hopkins cleared the bench in search of energy and the deficit increased to 26 at its peak.
On the night, Washington shot 41.9% from the field, including just 32% from distance. Bajema led the team with 13 points, followed by Stevenson's 11 points, while sophomore guard Marcus Tsohonis followed up his career-high 29-point outing with just four points on 4-of-11 shooting.
Stanford finished the game shooting 57.4%, led by strong performances from both Jaiden Delaire and Oscar da Silva, who logged 15 and 18 points respectively.
Washington will look to bounce back when it returns to Montlake Saturday at 7:00 P.M. to take on Cal, concluding the season’s final home stand.
Reach senior staff reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
