Washington track and field sweeps the Jim Bush Legends Invitational

Competing against UCLA, UC Irvine and UC Riverside, the Washington track and field team won the Jim Bush Legends Invitational overall meet in both the men’s and women’s field on Wednesday.
Washington won the men’s with a score of 157, beating UCLA by 28 points. They won the women’s with a score of 176 points, while UCLA, who was in second, had 149 points.
On the women’s side, the 100 meter hurdle and the long jump were very key in winning the overall meet. In the women's 100 meter hurdle, the Huskies earned 28 out of the 38 total points awarded at the event.
Led by redshirt freshman Ida Eikeng, senior Lyndsey Lopes, and sophomore Aaliyah Wilson, who placed first, second and third respectively, Washington swept the podium in the event to give it an edge.
Eikeng ran a time of 13.55 seconds, which would have tied her for the fourth best time in school history, unfortunately with the wind of +2.1 m/s, the redshirt freshman’s run does not count in Washington's record book.
The Huskies also showed out in the women’s long jump, as they grabbed 32 of the 39 possible points. Ida Eikeng again grabbed the top spot in the event with a jump of 19 feet and 5.50 inches, setting a new outdoor PR.
Following Eikeng in the long jump were junior Jelani Heath and freshman Lauren Heggen, while Lopes rounded Washington's sweep of the top-four places.
On the men’s side, the scoring for Washington was much more spread out across a number of events, with the men competing in 13 of the 15 events, vs. the women who only competed in 10 of the 15 events, but still managed to win the competition.
Heading into the final event of the day, men’s discus throw, Washington held a 14 point lead over UCLA for first place. Washington’s Elijah Mason then won the event, helping Washington as a whole secure the victory at the Jim Bush Legends Invitational.
Overall the Huskies grabbed 22 of the possible 39 points, placing throwers in first, fourth, fifth and sixth place. Mason, the Arizona native, had the winning throw of 191 feet and 2 inches on his very first attempt of the day.
The Husky men’s next best scoring competition was in the hammer throw, where they managed to earn 21 of the 38 total possible points. In that event, Washington was led by freshman Jayden White who placed in first with a throw of 208 feet and 9 inches. Freshman Sam Van Peursem earned third place for UW, just beating out junior teammate Connor Jost by less than 4 feet.
Washington track and field will be back in action at the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh North Carolina starting tomorrow and going through Saturday.
Other notes:
Kathleen Horn broke the freshman record for women’s Javelin. The Spokane, Washington native had a throw of 162 feet and 3 inches, earning her first place at the event. The freshman’s throw also moved her to number five in school history.
Senior Julian Body set a new PR in the 110 meter hurdles. Body ran a time of 14.22 seconds earning first place at the event and beating his PR by one hundredth of a second.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
