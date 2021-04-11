Huskies still struggle, but make progress on second day of Pac-12 North Invitational

After winning just one match during day one of the Pac-12 North Invitational, the Washington beach volleyball team was looking to bounce back on the second day of the tournament, though they again faced tough competition in No. 1 UCLA and Arizona State.
UCLA easily handled Washington in 4 of 5 matches. Senior Avie Niece and junior Natalie Robinson gained some momentum after taking one of two especially close sets against UCLA’s Lea Monkhouse and Abby Van Winkle, but were unable to pull through for the Huskies (1-7 Pac-12) in a 23-21, 21-23, 8-15 match.
The Bruins finished the first half of their day undefeated.
The Huskies did bounce back, however, with a close 3-2 loss to Arizona State, their best run yet in this tournament. Shayne McPherson and Chloe Loreen again took the reins and beat Carballo/Sweeney 21-18, 21-12, with Niece and Robinson also defeating their Sun Devil opponents 21-19, 21-13.
After a tough but hard-fought run this past weekend, Washington will look to build on their progress this Friday as they meet Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii at the Husky Invitational at home in Seattle.
