Huskies tournament dreams end as they fall short of UCLA

The 11th-seeded Washington Women’s basketball team fell to No. 3 UCLA in the second round of the Pac-12 Tournament Thursday night in Las Vegas, ending the UW’s exciting run. The Huskies put up a strong fight against the Bruins keeping the game close until the final minutes of the fourth quarter falling 58-46.
Similar to the past night’s game against Colorado, the Washington offense came alive in the second quarter against UCLA. The Huskies went on a 13-0 run in the middle of the quarter to pull within two points of the Bruins, shooting 58.3% from the field in the second outscoring the Bruins by seven in the quarter.
“We got stops defensively, “ Head Coach Jody Wynn said. “We settled in offensively and were able to move the ball better quite frankly. That’s what helped us go on the 13-0 run.”
The second quarter was the spark the Huskies needed offensively, trading blows with the Bruins until deep into the fourth quarter. But Washington could not keep this pace up as UCLA ultimately pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the UW by nine in the final period.
“Turnovers and a couple of ill-advised shots,” Wynn said. “ That got us scrambling and we couldn’t recover from there.”
Junior Haley Van Dyke was unable to play after half-time due to a head injury, derailing Washington’s chances of making a fourth-quarter run against the Bruins. The forward had been the Huskies leading scorer for the Huskies this season averaging 12 points a game, and the loss of Van Dyke was a huge blow for the Huskies.
“Her head hit the floor pretty bad,” Wynn said. “It’s a big loss for the team. She led us all year long. She’s one of our most experienced players and that was a big blow.”
However in the end, a slow first quarter is what ultimately doomed the Huskies, despite the late game heroics. The Huskies could not break the Bruin’s press in the opening quarter resulting in only 10 points in the first 10 minutes.
Washington’s leading scorer was sophomore center Quay Miller who scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Freshman guard Tameiya Sadler was the only other player in double digits for the Huskies finishing the night with 12 points.
“I know my team wanted it all season,” Miller said. “We were doubted. We just want to show that we can compete with anybody.”
There is still hope that the Huskies might continue their season by getting a WNIT bid, with selection taking place Monday, Mar. 15.
