Guerrero’s strong start derailed by errors as UW drops fourth Pac-12 series

Michael Snyder needed a hit.
The redshirt freshman has struggled to find regular playing time as one of five different players head coach Lindsay Meggs has given a start at third base. Synder hadn’t made a start since an April 24 loss to New Mexico, and his lone RBI this season came in the series against UCLA back on April 1.
So when the third baseman came up to the plate with a runner on first and two outs in the bottom of the fourth, he finally took advantage of his opportunity. Snyder launched California starter Sean Sullivan’s payoff pitch deep over the head of the centerfielder, scoring redshirt freshman Cole Miller. It was Washington’s first run of the series, and halved the deficit 2-1.
The Huskies’ momentum halted almost immediately though, as Cal’s Cole Elvis teed off on the very first pitch of the top of the fifth for his second solo shot of the series, instantly restoring the two run lead.
“That’s not how you draw it up,” Meggs said. “You want a shutdown inning there so that does take some wind out of your sails.”
Elvis’ home run was one of two solo homers which condemned Washington to a 5-1 loss. The defeat, which clinched the three-game set for Cal, also means the UW has now dropped four of its five Pac-12 series this season.
Unlike Friday’s shoutout loss though, Washington’s defeat on Saturday had a more familiar tone, as the pitching staff was solid but the underwhelming offense once again doomed the Huskies (17-20, 3-11 Pac-12).
UW Starter Tyson Guerrero gave up three runs, two earned, on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. The junior, who missed time early in the season due to a knee injury, looked back to his best for most of his start Saturday, striking out four and walking just one.
Guerrero (1-2) wasn’t quite flawless though. A seven-pitch at-bat against sophomore Dylan Beavers in the top of the third ended with a solo home run to center, and coupled with Elvis’ homer in the fifth, were Guerrero’s only major mistakes in the game against the Golden Bears (21-19, 8-9 Pac-12). Meggs praised his ace’s outing, and acknowledged the team’s offense hasn’t made it easy on the pitching staff.
“He went over 100 pitches, he kept us in the game, and he gave up two earned runs,” he said. “We’ll take that any time.”
The rest of Cal’s runs came on mistakes by Washington’s defense. An error by senior shortstop Ramon Bramasco became a run in the second, and two miscues from redshirt freshman Will Simpson at first base in the top of the seventh charged two unearned runs to reliever Stu Flesland III.
The Huskies haven’t played an error-free game since mid-April, and it’s 39 defensive miscues rank seventh in the Pac-12 this season. Meggs attributes the mistakes to the team’s inability to bring the tools they practice to games.
“We’re just not athletic enough at certain spots,” he said. “We’re a little thin in the infield and we’ve kind of had to mix and match and for whatever reason, we’ve made some routine plays look really difficult like we did today.”
Despite the sub-par defense though, Washington’s real problems still lie with its inability to score runs. Sullivan (3-4) and the rest of the Golden Bear pitching staff dominated the UW lineup Saturday. Cal’s starter went six innings and allowed just one run on four hits, striking out five and walking one, while the Cal bullpen gave up a hit and nothing more in three innings of relief.
“We just have to play harder,” Meggs said. “We just need to play harder and be tougher. That’ll cure a lot of our problems.”
Washington will try to salvage a win in the series when it returns to Husky Ballpark for the finale Sunday, May 2 for a 1 p.m. first pitch.
Reach senior staff writer Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
