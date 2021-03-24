Huskies get revenge against third-ranked Beavers

Following an impressive win against No. 2 Stanford this past weekend, the No. 4 Washington men’s soccer team defeated another one of the nation’s top teams Wednesday, defeating No. 3 Oregon State 2-1 and handing the Beavers their first home loss of the season.
The Huskies (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) jumped out to an early lead through Ryan Sailor’s goal and never looked back. The redshirt senior, known for his defensive prowess, contributed on the offensive end, scoring his third goal of the season. All of Sailor’s goals this season have come during his last four appearances.
After the initial header from a Huskies’ corner had been saved, Sailor was alert to nod home the rebound from close range. The Colorado native was back in the lineup Wednesday after missing out on the Stanford match.
As the first half wore on, the Huskies were able to double the advantage in the 21st minute. After a scramble at the back for the Beavers (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12), junior forward Gio Migletti got the last touch, blocking an OSU defender’s clearance and redirecting it into the back of the net for the second goal of the game.
The Beavers proved to be a tough match for the Huskies for the second time this season, outshooting the UW 13-10. OSU managed to reduce the deficit, scoring only six and a half minutes after Washington’s second goal. However, the UW defensive line stood firm for the remainder of the game, highlighted by six saves from sophomore goalkeeper Sam Fowler.
Wednesday’s win is the sixth consecutive victory for Washington, taking the team above Oregon State in the Pac-12 standings and into sole possession of the top spot. However, a Stanford victory against California will put the Cardinal above the Huskies in the standings.
The Huskies look to continue their scintillating form in San Diego on March 28th at 3:30 p.m., taking on the San Diego State Aztecs, who they beat in an overtime thriller earlier this season.
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
