Washington’s turnovers allow ASU to thrive in transition

From the opening tip of Tuesday night’s game against Arizona State, the Washington men’s basketball team was in trouble.
Though they managed to keep the score tight through much of the game’s first half, the Huskies (5-18, 4-14 Pac-12) completely strayed from their game plan and played directly into the strengths of their opponent, eventually losing in a 97-64 trouncing. Matched up against a quick, explosive ASU team, Washington was overwhelmingly heedless with the ball, providing Arizona State with the opportunity to get out in transition, allowing the game to spiral out of control.
Following the defeat, junior guard Jamal Bey reflected on the Huskies inauspicious start.
“We just started turning the ball over and we couldn’t stay in front,” Bey said. “That’s pretty much how it went downhill from there. They just played harder than us.”
Despite entering the game with the intention of prioritizing ball security, the Huskies gave it away four times before the game’s first timeout. When the Sun Devils (8-11, 5-8 Pac-12) brought full court pressure, head coach Mike Hopkins’ team seemingly had no answer.
“We knew they were going to [press],” Bey said. “I guess you could say we were just lackadaisical with the ball.”
On the night, the Huskies turned it over 16 times, which not only compromised their half-court offense, but gave the Sun Devils the go-ahead to get out in transition and play at their own pace.
“They’re a team that thrives in transition and disruption, and they were able to do that [tonight],” Hopkins said. “If that’s the team’s strategy and you don’t let that happen, [then] you’re in control and you control the tempo. They were able to play their game tonight.”
Arizona State scored 23 points off of Washington’s turnovers and recorded 29 points off fast breaks. Despite missing starters Josh Christopher (back), Marcus Bagley (ankle), and Jalen Graham (illness), the Sun Devils had a field day offensively, led by senior guard Remy Martin.
Martin, who leads the Pac-12 in scoring, capitalized on the Huskies’ sloppy play, scoring 26 points, many of which came in transition, on 8-of-15 shooting to go along with four rebounds and six assists.
“He’s really explosive,” Hopkins said. “He got to the foul line, he passed the ball. We’re going to have to do a better job corralling him in the next game.”
As Hopkins mentioned, the Huskies will get another shot against Martin and the Sun Devils in just two days time. Thanks to a variety of COVID-induced schedule changes, Washington won’t leave Tempe just yet, as the team is set to take on Arizona State on the second leg of a back-to-back Thursday at 4:00 PM.
In preparation for the rematch, Hopkins noted that the severity of his team’s loss is not his main concern. Rather, it’s how the Huskies will respond.
“You lose by one [or] you lose by 70, you [still] lose,” Hopkins said. “The key in this whole thing is to understand what mistakes we made and how we respond to it. I think it’s pretty clear-cut the things we need to do. Obviously, we need to be stronger with the ball against these great, disruptive little guards and we’ve got to get back in transition. If we can execute those things, we’ll have a chance to win the game.”
Reach senior staff reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
