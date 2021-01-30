Shooting and ball security key for Washington against Stanford

The Washington women’s basketball team returns to Alaska Airlines Arena for the first time since Dec. 19 this week. The Huskies (4-7, 1-7 Pac-12) have lost seven straight conference games and the road ahead doesn’t get much easier as they take on No. 6 Stanford this Sunday.
The Huskies' previous game against the Cardinal (14-2, 11-2 Pac-12) took place early in the season. Stanford blew out Washington 83-50 in a game where the Huskies could not stop guard Haley Jones, who finished the night with 29 points and 13 rebounds.
“Their size is certainly an asset to them,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “For us we have to control the defensive boards and take care of the basketball better.
Turnovers were also a big problem for Washington in its last matchup against Stanford. The Huskies turned the ball over 17 times against the Cardinal, who scored 19 points off those turnovers. Washington needs to drastically reduce these turnovers to have a chance against Stanford this Sunday.
Meanwhile, shooting continues to plague Washington. In December, the Huskies only shot 29% from the field and 21.4% from three. Since the first Stanford game, Washington has not shot at a clip higher than 40% from the field in any conference game.
“It’s frustrating, we’ve dedicated an enormous amount of time this season to shooting.” Wynn said. “It’s not just a physical thing, there’s a mental barrier there as well.”
The Huskies have continued to put an emphasis on shooting during practice, but it hasn’t transitioned over to their games yet. Shot selection and fundamental shooting mechanics have been the focus.
“We’re not going to tell a kid not to shoot the ball if they’re open,” Wynn said. “We need to take smart shots. The players have to continue to learn and we have to continue to coach and that begins in practice.”
Injuries and depth continue to be a major issue for the Huskies. Season-ending injuries to senior Missy Peterson and junior Grace Beasley have left the Huskies extremely young at the guard position. Wynn has tried to shorten the rotation in response. Only 12 players have played at all for the Huskies this season, and in their two games last weekend only nine players saw any action.
“I don’t know if we’re ever going to have nine on Sunday at this point,” she said. “So we’ll see what happens Sunday.”
But for the Huskies will get a boost at the position, as freshman guard Tameiya Sadler appears to be healthy. Sadler missed two games in December and took a hard fall last Sunday against Oregon. She currently leads the team in scoring at 12.3 points per game.
Washington had a game against Cal which was originally scheduled for Friday, but unfortunately due to a COVID-19 outbreak within Cal’s program the game was postponed.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
