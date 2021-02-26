Dawgs stuffed offensively, draw with Buffs in first Pac-12 matchup

The winning streak has come to an end.
Opening the season with two straight victories, the Washington women’s soccer team couldn't keep the streak alive, drawing at home to Colorado in its first Pac-12 competition of the season. Despite 11 shots on target, the Huskies could not find a way through, with Colorado’s redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Dani Hansen standing on her head.
“It’s one of those games, we have to remind ourselves that sometimes when you outshoot a team you feel like you lost,” head coach Nicole Van Dyke said. “But from last weekend to this weekend we showed we got better.”
After a back and forth first 15 minutes, the Huskies (2-0-1) settled into the game and pinned the Buffaloes (3-0-1) back the rest of the match. Junior wingers Ruby Hellstrom and Karlee Stueckle terrorised the Colorado fullbacks, with a plethora of runs down the wings. Despite the successful lead-up their crosses saw little end product, with many headers going wide or falling tamely inside the six yard box.
Washington saw its best chance come in the 62nd minute, when freshman Katie O’Kane was bundled over in the box, resulting in a penalty. Senior Ameera Hussen’s effort was denied, as Hansen guessed correctly, diving to her left to push the ball aside.
On the other side of the field, the Huskies first defense allowed zero shots in regulation, with a deflected header in extra time accounting for the Buffaloes only shot on frame.
“Defensively we’re continuing to develop stronger relationships and find different ways and pockets of how to defend,” Van Dyke said. “You have a lot of new players out there, and I know the back four have shut out, but I really think it starts from the top too.”
The main aspect of that defense remains the control of the midfield, spearheaded by Hussen and fellow senior Olivia Van Der Jagt. The dynamic of the two is a classic example of the ball-winning six and the maestro eight, with Van Der Jagt letting near nothing past her, Hussen can focus on distribution and carrying the ball up field, allowing Hellstrom and Stueckle to make their incisive runs.
Along with the dominance of the midfield, the center back pairing of redshirt sophomore Shae Holmes and senior Kaylene Pang has proven insurmountable for opposing offences, with a combined four shots on target in three matches, three of which came in their first game back in over a year.
The Huskies will hope to punctuate their defensive dominance from Friday’s draw with a win on Sunday, as they face the Buffaloes again at 12 p.m. in a non-conference matchup.
Reach contributing writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
