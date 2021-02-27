Plain throws shutout as Huskies take series from Aztecs

Another game, another shut-down performance from Gabbie Plain.
Saturday afternoon, the senior did it in style, striking out 13 San Diego State batters for her fourth shutout of the season, as the No. 5 Washington softball team won the rubber match, 5-0.
The Australian was nearly perfect Saturday, allowing just four runners to reach base all game. With the win, Plain moves to 6-0 on the season. Her 0.60 ERA this season is the lowest of her career.
With the Aztecs using a mix of pitchers, the Huskies (11-2) got another look at junior Maggie Balint (3-1), who shut them out Saturday night. And in the third inning, UW junior Baylee Klingler got revenge, hitting a two-run home run — her seventh of the season — to open the scoring.
Freshman Lily Agan also continued to hit the ball well after being inserted into the starting lineup this past weekend, driving in a run with a single in the fourth inning to stretch the UW lead to 3-0. Agan went 2-for-3 on the day to raise her season average to a team-high .500.
Washington tallied runs in the final two frames to wrap up the win. Junior SilentRain Espinoza hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Agan drove in another on a fielder’s choice in the sixth to make it 5-0.
Plain ultimately closed out the game after allowing two baserunners in the seventh to stretch her scoreless inning streak to 13.
Washington won’t have to travel far for its next series, as it plays San Diego in a doubleheader Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m. with game two to follow shortly after the conclusion of game one.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.