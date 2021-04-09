Hussen’s golden goal gives Washington the win against Oregon

It took 115 minutes on Friday.
One hundred and fifteen minutes before Ameera Hussen put the Washington women’s soccer team up and over Oregon, in a rough and tumble overtime matchup.
“It was great to get the win, and I think the best thing is that it was a team effort,” Hussen said. “For the 90 minutes, we were stuck in and I think it was great to show that we’re resilient day in and day out.”
The first half of the match saw a continuation of the offensive stagnance that has plagued the Huskies (8-3-2, 4-3-2 Pac-12) this season, with the team failing to register a shot until the 20th minute. Both sides struggled to find light on the attacking end of the spectrum. But, in the second 20 minutes of the half the Huskies settled into the game, maintaining possession and advancing further up the pitch for higher quality chances.
“We continue to watch film and train those specific things in practice,” head coach Nicole Van Dyke said. “But again we played against good teams, and we’re always going to be defensively sound.”
Defensively, Washington put in a strong performance after the struggles of last weekend, allowing no shots on goal in the first half and effectively keeping the Ducks (5-5-4, 3-4-2 Pac-12) at bay for the remainder of the match as well.
With starting center back Shae Holmes out, junior Kala McDaniel stepped up to fill the difficult role of centerback midseason, and along with senior Kaylene Pang, didn’t allow any shots to test goalkeeper Olivia Sekany
The Huskies pushed higher after the halftime break, with the most exciting opportunity coming courtesy of Ruby Hellstrom, as the winger struck the crossbar from the edge of the eighteen. Pang also struck the post from a free kick, albeit from 50 yards, and the ball was just barely deflected onto the post by Oregon’s goalkeeper.
Oregon did not go out easy despite the pressure, also striking the woodwork twice before being put out of their misery.
The pivotal point came in the dying embers of an already prolonged matchup, with Hussen capitalizing on a moment of madness in front of the Oregon goalkeeper, with her tap-in just crossing the line, despite the Ducks best efforts.
With the Huskies back to winning ways, the postseason charge begins, as Washington looks to secure a playoff spot and keep their season going for as long as possible.
“We were better on the day, and we’re hunting for a playoff spot, regardless of players being injured and dropping games, our goals are set on postseason and this was just part of the process,” Van Dyke said.
The Huskies finish off senior week with their last home game of the season Sunday, as they take on the Oregon State Beavers (4-8-2, 2-6 Pac-12) at 5 p.m.
Reach writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.