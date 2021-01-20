Tsohonis, three-point defense push UW back into win column against Colorado

With 3:22 left in the first half, the Washington men’s basketball team trailed Colorado 34-24.
After keeping the game tight for the better part of the first 20 minutes, which is more than the Huskies (2-11, 1-7 Pac-12) were able to do in the season’s first meeting between these teams, it appeared as if they were well on their way to dropping their ninth straight game.
However, thanks in part to a career night from sophomore guard Marcus Tsohonis, the Huskies rallied back and beat the Buffs (11-4, 5-3 Pac-12) 84-80 in a game that took all 40 minutes to decide.
Tsohonis, who has been in and out of the lineup for Washington all season, dropped a career-high 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including a 4-of-6 performance from three-point territory. Head coach Mike Hopkins reflected on Tsohonis and his big night in a press conference following the game.
“[Marcus] has the ability to score, obviously,” Hopkins said. “He’s very poised, he’s got a lot of experience. He’s been up-and-down with me throughout the year, but he is just an incredible player who listens, is coachable, and wants to be better.”
When asked about his impressive outing, however, Tsohonis preached that the victory was the only statistic that stuck out to him.
“I just want to win games, that’s the biggest picture for me,” Tsohonis said. “I don’t really care about the points and little accolades. That’s not going to get us where we want to be.”
As a team, the Huskies put forth one of their best offensive performances of the season, breaking the 80-point barrier for the first time while shooting 49.1% from the field, 48% from three, and 88.9% from the free-throw line.
“We’re playing loose, we’re playing confident, we’re playing together and that’s why you shoot 12-of-25 [from three],” Hopkins said.
Four Washington players — Tsohonis, senior Quade Green, and juniors Jamal Bey and Erik Stevenson — finished in double figures, while senior forward Hameir Wright added seven points of his own. Green, the Huskies’ leading scorer, had a relatively quiet night from the field, which spoke volume to the distribution of Washington’s offensive balance.
“Quade only took nine shots and we beat a team of the quality of Colorado,” Hopkins said. “[That is] is a great sign.”
But while Washington’s offense was promising, it was the defense that may have been the key to the team’s first victory since early December. The Huskies held the Buffs, who are second in the Pac-12 in three-point shooting, to just 5.6% from deep. Colorado’s one and only make from beyond the arc didn’t come until several minutes into the second half.
Though head coach Mike Hopkins was hesitant to reveal any specific tactical changes that may have benefited Washington’s three-point defense, he noted that the threat Colorado posed from deep was a key point of interest in preparing for the game.
“We just felt like there were a few tweaks based on our scouting report, that can change game-to-game, that we feel defends the three-point line better.”
Washington will take the court next this Sunday at 1:00 PM when they take on Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Reach reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
Like what you’re reading? Support high quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.