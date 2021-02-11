‘You’ve got to go to church’: Washington prepares for size deficit against USC

When the Washington men’s basketball team faced USC less than a month ago, the Huskies had absolutely no answer for the Trojans' size.
In a 95-68 drubbing, USC dominated the area around the basket, outscoring Washington 42-22 in the paint, while completely controlling the glass. On top of that, freshman forward Evan Mobley had an absolute field day for the Trojans, stuffing the stat sheet with 17 points on 60% shooting to go along with six rebounds, three assists, and a pair of blocks.
When these two teams meet again this Thursday, it will be imperative for the Huskies (3-14, 2-10 Pac-12) to provide greater resistance in the painted area, especially on the glass, which is something the team has frequently struggled with.
Washington currently ranks at the bottom of the Pac-12 in rebounding, securing just over 30 per game, while USC sits atop the conference in the same category. The Trojans (15-3, 9-2 Pac-12) average 40.8 total boards per contest, including a Pac-12 leading 12.8 on the offensive end.
When asked about the challenge of limiting USC’s influence in the paint during a Wednesday afternoon press conference, head coach Mike Hopkins noted that USC’s size poses no shortage of problems.
“We’re going to have to rebound the basketball,” Hopkins said. “They are big … and that’s at every position. They’ve got great length.”
To his point, USC’s typical starting lineup includes just one player under 6-foot-7. In the words of junior guard Erik Stevenson, the Trojans are “freakishly long and athletic” on the frontline.
To address this issue when it comes to the glass, Hopkins preached that it would be both toughness and adjustments in their interior play that would allow the Huskies to begin to remedy their significant rebounding woes.
From an offensive perspective, Stevenson mentioned that an aggressive, downhill approach would be key in combating USC’s size.
“You’ve got to get in the paint and look to kick, make open jumpers, and try to take the bigs away from the rim,” Stevenson said. “Whether that’s [through] player movement or extended ball screens.”
With that being said, when asked about the ways in which the Huskies will attempt to limit Evan Mobley, who is likely to be a top pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, Hopkins was less technical in his response.
“You’ve got to go to church,” he said.
Washington’s prayers will be tested when it meets USC at Alaska Airlines Arena at 7 p.m. this Thursday.
Reach senior staff reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
