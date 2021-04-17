Notes and Quotes: UW spring practices hit halfway point

Believe it or not, Washington football is already halfway through spring practices.
Position battles continue to play out as the spring game inches closer, but it's still obvious nothing is set in stone. Many players are still swapping into a combination of first, second, and third team reps within single practices, making it hard to pin down anything this early.
Saturday’s fan-filled practice was one of the most scrimmage-heavy so far, with nearly the entire day being taken up by different combinations of players participating in red-zone scrimmages. It was a big day for the tight ends, particularly junior Devin Culp, who managed several completions and at least two touchdowns off passes from sophomore Dylan Morris.
“We got some crazy nice tight ends as you can see,” senior receiver Terrell Bynum said. “They’re big targets, and today was like a red-zone focus, so I would say it's a little bit more situational. But we still got some stuff dialed up for them too.”
Bynum was mentioning “we” in reference to the wide receivers, whose position has been especially in flux this spring. The receivers didn’t get many looks Saturday, but as Bynum noted, it was mostly due to the day being centered around red-zone plays.
Notes:
After hurting his ankle Friday, junior outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui did not attend Saturday’s practice.
Senior outside linebacker Ryan Bowman didn’t attend practice Saturday after participating fully the day before. Without Bowman and ZTF, redshirt freshman Cooper McDonald and sophomore Bralen Trice seemed to be taking reps with the first team.
There were four false starts throughout the scrimmages.
To finish practice Saturday, the offense and defense played a red-zone scrimmaging game against each other, awarding (and removing) points for red-zone scoring, field goals, stops. The defense won.
