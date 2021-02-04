Undisciplined performance costs Washington the game in Corvallis

Though the Washington men’s basketball team performed relatively well offensively, scoring 71 points against Oregon State on Thursday evening, the game was essentially lost by halftime.
While the Huskies (3-13, 2-9 Pac-12) certainly made a few runs, including an 11-0 stretch in the game’s first 20 minutes, their performance was riddled with undisciplined mistakes which plagued their chances as they eventually fell 91-71 to the Beavers.
Most notably, Washington had immense disciplinary issues on the defensive end, highlighted by three first half fouls on OSU three-point attempts. Following the loss, sophomore guard Marcus Tsohonis, who scored a game-high 22 points, addressed the costly lapses.
“Those kinds of mistakes are mental mistakes,” Tsohonis said. “Those are things that you shouldn’t really have happen in the game. You never really want to foul a three-point shooter, so that’s one of those things where it hurts when it happens because they go to the line and get three chances.”
The Huskies undisciplined defense also meant the team struggled with foul trouble for the second straight game, as seniors Quade Green and Hameir Wright spent the waning moments of the first half on the bench for the Huskies with multiple fouls apiece.
In addition, the Huskies’ execution of their 2-3 zone appeared wasn't as sharp as it's been. The Beavers (9-7, 5-5 Pac-12) had success penetrating Washington’s defense and finding its gaps. With little resistance inside, the Huskies’ allowed 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting to senior center Roman Silva, who entered the contest averaging less than four points per outing, while also letting the Beavers attempt open shot after open shot from beyond the three point line.
For certain stretches during the game, it appeared as if Oregon State could get an open look from the corner whenever they pleased, to the chagrin of head coach Mike Hopkins.
“We’re breaking down…” Hopkins said. “The one thing [our defense] is supposed to do is not allow three-point shooting to the level that is, and it’s just not good enough. [Oregon State] made 11 threes.”
The Huskies also had issues assembling an effective offensive attack at times, which was highlighted by their 14 turnovers in addition to a general lack of aggressiveness in the first half. Through the game’s first twenty minutes, Washington scored just 12 points in the paint, while attempting just two free throws. Tsohonis noted that the Huskies made a point at halftime of allocating more energy towards attacking the rim.
“We definitely wanted more paint touches and [to be] more aggressive,” Tsohonis said. “If we’re playing outside the perimeter, it’s hard to really get shots up against [Oregon State’s] zone.”
The Huskies will look to bounce back from Thursday’s disappointing loss when they take on Oregon in Eugene this Saturday at 1:00 PM.
Reach senior staff reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
