Instant: Self-inflicted wounds down Washington in Game 1 against Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — In a battle between the nation’s top offense and one of the best pitchers in the country, neither side really won out.
Instead, Friday afternoon inside Sooner Softball Complex was more about missed opportunities and mistakes for the the No. 16 Washington softball team than it was another game of highlight for No. 1 Oklahoma’s offense.
The Huskies hung around for much of the game, not letting the Sooners build more than a one-run lead until the fifth inning, but a fielding error from Washington center fielder Jadelyn Allchin allowed two runs to score, giving Oklahoma a lead that was too large to overcome.
Eventually the UW’s offensive ineptitude was its downfall, as it managed to only put only one runner past second base all afternoon and fell 4-2 to Oklahoma.
It didn’t take long for the Sooners (49-2, 16-1 Big 12) to show why they are such a tough out. A leadoff double and three hit batters in the top of the first inning gave Oklahoma an early 1-0 lead, but Washington senior pitcher Gabbie Plain (32-4) was able to escape a bases loaded jam with a popout.
The Huskies (45-13, 18-5 Pac-12) responded in the top of the second. Junior Sami Reynolds continued to display her increased power, smacking a solo home run to deep center field, tying the game at 1-1.
An inning and a half later, OU’s Jocelyn Alo crushed an 0-0 pitch over the wall in left field, putting the Sooners back in front at 2-1.
For the rest of the game, Washington wasted plenty of chances. Lead off hitters in the third, fourth, and sixth innings were all stranded. Oklahoma freshman pitcher Nicole May (14-1) kept the UW at bay, allowing seven hits, but walked none and limited the early-inning threats.
But Plain also came up clutch when it mattered.
In the fourth inning, the Sooners put their first two batters on, then advanced into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. But the Australian dug in, recording a pop out and a groundout keeping Alo away from a chance to drive in runs with a base hit.
Eventually, the OU runs came, but at no fault of Plain.
Alo led off the fifth inning with a walk and would later score when Allchin let a single from Sooner freshman Kinzie Hansen up the middle under her glove and to the fence, as Hansen came all the way around to extend the OU lead to 4-1.
The UW looked to build a threat in the seventh inning when sophomore Kelley Lynch cut the lead to 4-2 with a solo home run, but then the self-inflicted wounds continued.
With two on and one out, Allchin hit a ball to second base, OU got a force out at second base then fifth-year senior Taryn Atlee was gunned down at home trying to chip away at the lead as the UW lost on a game-ending double play.
Washington will need to win Saturday, May 29 at 12 p.m. to keep its season alive, or else Oklahoma will advance to the Women’s College World Series. The game will be the first nationally-televised softball game in NCAA history, broadcast by ABC.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
(1) comment
Where does the daily find their writers? No mention of the batters box controversy? Plain who only hit 3 batters all year hits three in first inning and nothing? Alchin the cause of the two runs really? Sami "increased power"? She has HAD power if you ever followed the season you'd know this. Loss because of "self inflicted" wounds but then you talk about Oklahoma being soooo great. so which is it? UW's ineptitude? Only ineptitude IMO is this "reporter".
