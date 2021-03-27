The spring rowing season is officially underway

Excitement.
That’s one word that could be used to describe the 120th annual Class Day race at the Montlake Cut.
While a race that pits Washington against Washington may not sound as important or meaningful as a race against another school, that wasn’t the case Saturday, where the Washington rowing teams returned to the water for the first time in over a year.
“This race is a little bit more emotional than others,” men’s rowing head coach Michael Callahan said. “It’s been a year in a half since we raced at all and this is the traditional way of opening our season, and just the fact that we’re opening another season after a season that had been cancelled the year before is a pretty emotional moment for everyone.”
Pitting class vs. class, the day is always a special moment for the rowers as they return to the water to fight for bragging rights.
On the men’s eight side, the seniors were intent on holding their ground. They won the Geroge M. Varnell Men’s Eight race and finished the 2,000 meter race in a time of 5:53.18.
The junior boat put up just about as good of a fight as possible. After 1,000 meters they were out in front of the seniors by .5 seconds and after 1500 meters they were trying to keep pace following behind by .3 seconds to the seniors.
The junior boat ended up finishing in 5:56.06, less than three seconds behind the leading seniors.
The rest of the men’s race finished how one would expect, with the sophomores following at 6:04.59 and the freshman boat finishing at 6:07.19.
With last season having been cancelled, this was the first time the freshmen and sophomores had raced on the Montlake Cut. Saturday was also the official start of the Spring season for the rowing teams, making this the first chance for the coaches and players to learn from an actual race.
“It’s a dry run for them, we go through all the pre-race stuff from last night to today,” Callahan said. “Pre-race rows, getting reading on the water, race warm ups, and also just getting them in the mindset of racing. There’s practice and there's a difference between practice and racing, this is another step. Practice is pretty intense, this is a little more intense and then we go to real racing.”
For the women, The Seattle Times Women’s Eight was an unpredictable race from the start with it being a three team race for the majority of the 2,000 meters.
“It was so exciting, I thought it was probably going to come down to the juniors and the seniors, the sophomores were kind of an unknown quantity,” women’s rowing head coach Yasmin Farooq said. “At the same time they didn’t get class day last year, so this was their shot, they had to wait a whole year before they got to race it and boy did they take it.”
While the sophomores fell short of winning the race, they definitely showed up fighting, racing toe to toe with the upperclassmen and finishing in second.
In the end, the junior boat managed to win, rowing a time 6:40.19. The sophomores in second place rowed a time of 6:44.73 and the seniors finished in third with a time of 6:49.95.
“That’s the thrill of racing,” Farooq said. “2,000 meters is long and leg burning, this race course too is such a magical place.”
Season awards and honors
While the race was the big spectacle, following the race was the award segment, in which the coaches handed out the award for most inspirational, best GPA, and also named the team captains for the season.
On the women’s rowing team,Lübeck, Germany native Klara Grube won the most inspirational award. The senior found out two days before the team left for Las Vegas this year that she had a back injury and was going to require season-ending surgery.
Sophomore Jack Walkey won the most inspirational award for the men’s team.
For the GPA award, the battle was tough on the women’s side, given there were six 4.0 GPAs from the past quarter. The winner was Katherine Slack who had a 4.0 GPA this past quarter and a 3.9 GPA overall. The redshirt junior’s goal is to attend med school to work with student athletes.
On the men’s side, the winner was a repeat with Case Deitner winning the award. The senior has a 3.87 GPA majoring in Electrical Engineering and has an internship with SpaceX for the summer.
The final individual award of the day was the naming of the team captains.
For the women’s team, Holly Drapp was named team captain. The Tampa, Florida native has experience rowing in just about every boat possible at UW, rowing in the 2F boat all the way up to the Varsity Eight boat.
For the men’s team two captains were named, the first being fifth year graduate student George Esau who was elected captain last year before the season was cancelled. The other men’s team captain elected this year was Steve Rost, who at one point in high school debated dropping out and playing professional hockey.
The men’s team gets their season underway Saturday April 3, racing in Eugene Oregon, while the women’s team’s next race is Saturday April 10, at the Lake Las Vegas Pac-12 Women’s Invitational.
