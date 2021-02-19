Blistering first-half shooting nets Huskies a high-powered victory over Utes

With under a minute remaining in the first half, junior forward Haley Van Dyke found herself trapped between two Utah defenders. With the shot-clock running down, she turned and found Alexis Griggsby, hands ready, waiting on the perimeter.
Griggsby locked eyes with the rim and promptly sank the Huskies’ sixth deep ball of the first half — on just seven total team attempts. That early efficiency from beyond the arc boosted the Washington women’s basketball team to a 78-61 victory over Utah on Friday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.
“It was great to see the ball go in,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “We won at ASU without the ball going in too much. To win, scoring 78 points is outstanding, and that’s because we had ball movement and we valued the basketball.”
Griggsby’s shot from beyond the arc accounted for just the second Washington three-pointer of the second quarter. Much of the damage came early, where the Huskies (6-11, 3-11) sunk their first four shots from the outside, setting the tone with a perfect 4-for-4 first period.
From there, they just stayed hot.
The UW offense looked more potent than it has in the past two months, scoring over 75 points for the first time since Dec. 13, its highest total since Pac-12 play began in mid-December. Their previous high-mark in conference competition was 68 in late-January against Oregon State.
In fact, prior to Friday night’s game, the Huskies hadn’t recorded more than 54 points for over three weeks, accomplishing the feat just twice in Pac-12 matchups.
“They played within themselves,” Wynn said. “I don’t think anybody tried to do too much. They moved the ball really well offensively — we valued the ball. We did a nice job of taking what the defense gave us and not really forcing action. I thought we did a great job of getting paint touches, and that opened it up for some perimeter shooting.”
After shooting 6-for-7 from outside in the first half, the UW fell back down to earth a bit in the final 20 minutes, going just 2-for-9 from three-point land in the third and fourth quarters. At that point, it didn’t matter.
Overall, the Huskies outflanked the Utes (5-14, 4-14) from all corners of the floor, dominating in shooting percentage at all three levels, including a 33-point difference in free-throw percentage. In total, they shot 50% from three-point range and 42% from the field overall.
With her two threes, Griggsby was one of three Huskies to sink two three-point field goals in the game. The other was Van Dyke, who set a new career-high with 22 points, adding six rebounds, four assists, and three steals, painting nearly every column of the box score.
“I think we’ve been trying to just go out there and have fun and not stress too much about it, and that’s what we did today,” Van Dyke said. “It was really great to see our shots go in because I know we’ve been struggling from the three-point line and even from, like, just regular field-goal percentage-wise. It was just great to finally see all of our hard work pay off and just have our shots fall.”
Sophomore center Quay Miller spent some time doctoring up the statsheet herself. With 14 points and 10 rebounds, Miller recorded her third career double-double, all of which have come this season.
While it would be unfair to expect a 50% shooting clip from beyond the arc throughout the rest of the season, the Huskies will need to maintain more efficient shooting if they want to make a run in the Pac-12 tournament starting March 3.
“Sometimes teams that maybe lose games can check out and quit on each other and quit on the coaches, and this group really hasn’t,” Wynn said. “The ladies have been putting in a lot of time, working on shooting. You can’t always control if the ball goes in or not, but you can control how hard you work the next day.”
Washington will have just one day to put in that hard work before their weekend homestand continues this Sunday, when it hosts Colorado for a 2 p.m. matinee on Montlake.
Reach senior staff reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.