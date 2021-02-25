No. 9 Washington returns home to take on conference leader

It’s been a long two weeks for the No. 9 Washington volleyball team.
And it certainly isn’t going to get easier this weekend, as the Huskies (8-2 Pac-12) prepare to take on an undefeated No. 7 Utah.
“The way things shaped out, we realized that this stretch of matches right now is against some of the top teams in the conference,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “And it’s just kinda building. Colorado, Utah, I think next week we face Oregon.”
After spending eight of the last 14 days on the road, Washington heads home with three more wins than it left with, only losing to No. 15 UCLA during the teams’ first meeting.
Last week, a lot seemed to mesh for the Huskies as they continued to face neck-and-neck scoring sets and end with wins. A large portion of the skill and cohesion that led to the wins came from juniors Ella May Powell and Shannon Crenshaw, winners of Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, respectively.
Powell ended the weekend with 92 assists and is the first setter to win the award since 2012. Crenshaw, who transitioned from outside hitter to libero in the beginning of the season, recorded 34 digs and helped hold Colorado to zero aces in the second game.
“I’ve been just impressed with how willing Shannon has been to kinda dive into this completely new position partway through her college career,” Cook said. “And again, we always measure success by improvement and Shannon is improving every single week.”
The Utes (8-0 Pac-12) will arrive in Seattle as the only conference team still undefeated, as well as the only team ahead of the Huskies in the Pac-12.
Washington has slowly crept up the NCAA rankings, moving up one position to the No. 9 slot early in the week.
Generally, any Pac-12 volleyball team poses a serious challenge, but Utah’s hitting and serving proficiency will push Washington especially hard as it comes off its road trip. It’ll be challenging, but nevertheless opens an opportunity for the UW to end the conference leader’s unbeaten streak and start the remaining half of the season with a key win.
“We knew the second half of our season would be ramping up you know,” Cook said. “And these teams that we’re facing every week are just really, really impressive and they’re pushing us to keep getting better.”
As far away as that seems, Washington will be halfway through it’s regular season after Thursday’s matchup, without counting how far the team may go throughout the NCAA tournament. Hopefully, the weekend will provide a good look into how the UW fairs against top teams like the ones they will face in the postseason. The weekend against No. 7 Utah will begin Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. as Washington returns to Alaska Airlines Arena.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
