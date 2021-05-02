Set pieces the key as Huskies top Lopes to advance to third round of NCAA Tournament

The No. 7 seed Washington men’s soccer team cruised to a 2-0 victory over Grand Canyon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, utilizing set pieces to trounce the opposition.
A precise volley into the bottom corner by sophomore Christian Soto proved to be the moment of the match for the Huskies (11-3-0, 7-3-0 Pac-12). Soto’s second goal of the season doubled the Washington lead in the 55th minute, propelling the team into the Sweet 16. The goal was created after a throw-in from freshman Kalani Kossa-Rienzi was cleared by the GCU defense, only to find Soto waiting at the top of the box to volley the ball calmly into the bottom right corner of the net.
Soto’s pivotal goal had added significance, coming shortly after GCU felt it should’ve had a penalty after Washington redshirt senior Ryan Sailor’s handball in the penalty area. The referee had a good view of the play, deeming Sailor’s arm to be in a natural position, allowing play to go on.
Set pieces were the main theme in Sunday’s match, with the Huskies’ opening goal coming from a dead-ball situation as well. Sailor broke the deadlock in the 21st minute, profiting off of a perfect service into the box from junior Charlie Ostrem. The UW center back has been prolific in front of goal this season, with his latest goal taking his season tally to four. Ostrem has also supplied the Huskies with offensive power from defense, providing his 11th assist for Sailor’s goal.
The Huskies controlled the majority of the match, limiting the Lopes (8-2-0, 7-0 WAC) to just one shot on target. Washington’s offense got back to its best after being shut out by Stanford in its previous match, scoring two goals off of 11 shots, with six of those being on target.
The Lopes came close to cutting the deficit a few times throughout the match with some long range efforts, but didn’t do enough to trouble Sam Fowler in the UW goal, only forcing one save.
Defense has been a strong point for the Huskies this season, shutting out their opponents for the sixth time this season, although Sunday’s victory was their first clean sheet in five games.
Washington’s win over GCU takes them into the third round of the tournament where it will meet Missouri State on Friday, May 7.
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
