Bats heat up under desert sun as UW salvages ASU series with victory

Losing the first two games of the weekend series against No. 14 Arizona State didn’t sit well with the No. 6 Washington softball team, as it hit double-digit runs for the second consecutive game Sunday afternoon.
The UW went on to win 11-1 in a five inning run-rule win, its largest margin of victory ever against ASU.
The Huskies’ (24-4, 3-2 Pac-12) offense was highly efficient, scoring their 11 runs on just 10 hits, while leaving just four runners on-base. The power bats emerged again, as Washington hit four home runs for the second straight game.
Washington jumped on ASU starter Lindsay Lopez (7-3) early, as junior Baylee Klingler followed two errors in the second inning with a three-run home run. The inning’s five-spot helped the UW get out to an 8-0 lead, as Lopez exited after just 2 1/3, allowing the runs to score on seven hits.
Senior Noelle Hee led the Huskies’ charge, going 3-for-3 with two singles along with her sixth home run of the season. Other home runs included a three-run shot from Morganne Flores and a solo line drive to center field from Sami Reynolds.
Unlike yesterday’s 14-7 non-conference victory, the ASU bats weren’t able to keep up with the UW’s power. Senior ace Gabbie Plain (14-0) allowed just four hits all game, and the lone blemish to her line came in the fifth inning as the Sun Devils’ (19-8, 2-4 Pac-12) Yannira Acuña hit a solo home run to prevent the shutout.
Plain completed her 10th complete game of the season with three strikeouts in the fifth inning as she reached the 100 inning mark on the season.
Washington will return home next weekend for a four game series with California. The first game of the series is scheduled for Thursday, April 1 at 5 p.m.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.