Late flurry of goals keeps Huskies undefeated under Van Dyke

The Washington women’s soccer team took its time Saturday afternoon.
In their 2-0 win against Seattle Pacific, Washington scored both of their goals in the last 15 minutes of the match
“We knew it was coming,” head coach Nicole Van Dyke said. “We just stayed patient and tried to capitalize on our opportunities.”
After a deadlocked first half, senior Mary Johnston opened the scoring with a firecracker from 30-yards out, which she sent straight to the top right corner in the 76th minute. Washington scored almost immediately after the restart too, as senior Ameera Hussen scored directly off a corner, curling the ball into the back of the net in the 77th minute.
“I saw the goal open up and decided to shoot,” Johnston said. “It was important for us to keep our heads up and stay patient”.
The Falcons (0-1) remained disciplined in their shape throughout the game, giving the Huskies a tough go of finding openings, but Johnston’s effort not only opened the scoring but gave the UW the push to keep the pressure on SPU
Aside from her second career goal, Johnston also supplied a dependable defensive presence at right back. She continuously applied pressure from the back along with redshirt sophomore Shae Holmes at center back, who had several marauding runs into SPU territory.
Not a one-dimensional side, the Huskies (2-0) utilized multiple attacking opportunities to their advantage, with a grand total of nine corners and 12 free kicks, the side overwhelmed the Falcon’s 18-yard box.
“We’d like to layer our game, and I think we saw that today,” Van Dyke said.
Not to be out-done by the offense, the Husky defense shined once again in the second consecutive clean sheet, allowing zero shots on target. Goalkeeper Olivia Sekany’s work was limited to facilitating drop passes and distributing the occasional goal kick, eventually giving way to freshman Caeley Goldstein, who made her first collegiate appearance.
The squad will continue their season Friday, Feb. 26, facing off against Colorado with kickoff at 3 p.m. in their first conference matchup of the season.
Reach contributing writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
