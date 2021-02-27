Sam Tanner continues his dominance in second day of Husky Classic

Two weeks ago at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, sophomore Sam Tanner broke the Absolute Collegiate record and the Indoor Collegiate record in the 1500 meter, with a time of 3 minutes and 34.72 seconds.
Saturday, at the Husky Classic, the New Zealand native showed his great running ability, running the mile in 3 minutes and 55.23 seconds. That time puts him currently at the number four spot in the NCAA, well within the top-16 needed to qualify for the Indoor Championships in two weeks.
With running the mile today, Tanner felt that the only real difference he had to train for and prepare for between the 1500 meter run that he ran at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix and the mile run today was the difference in the distance.
“Not too much just the fact that there's the extra meters,” Tanner said. “We just get out there, train, adjust the reps according to that.”
Coming into the day the sophomore felt confident. With his past performances in the back of his mind, he felt that he had what it took to get in the top-16.
“I knew I could get the standard, or get the qualifier,” Tanner said. “So we just went out there and did that, nice and relaxed through 800 and then we picked it up a little bit and saw what happened. Confidence level was pretty high.”
Tanner’s reaction to his time was simple.
“Putting up [3 minutes 55 seconds] any day is good, but can’t complain, happy to go to nationals,” he said.
Prior to today, Tanner’s PR in the NCAA season at the indoor mile run was 3 minutes and 59.01 seconds. However, this past fall, running outside the NCAA in New Zealand, Tanner ran a mile time of 3 minutes and 54.97 seconds. That time won him the New Zealand national title in the event.
For Washington, Tanner has already made history in the 1500 meter race, with his fall performance in New Zealand and his mile run today, Tanner is showing that he’s looking to make history in the mile event alongside that 1500 meter record.
Other notes
Freshman Marlena Preigh set a PR in the 800 meter race, running a time of 2 minutes and 6.06 seconds. That time was also good enough to put her at number three in school history for indoors.
Junior Kemuel Santana fell just short of his PR in the 60 meter dash for a third time this season. Santana’s PR is 6.92 and in the previous two events at Dempsey he ran 6.95 seconds. At the Husky Classic today, the junior got even closer, running 6.93 seconds. Santana was able to set a new PR in the indoor 200 meter dash. The Federal Way, Wash. native ran a time of 21.58 seconds, beating his previous PR of 21.69 seconds.
Freshman Jonathan Birchman ran a PR time of 8.21 seconds in the men’s 60 meter hurdles.
Junior Parker Kennedy finished the Heptathlon with a score of 5228 points. Kennedy won five of the events and tied in the other two events.
Qualifying Huskies will be back in action at the NCAA Indoor Championships that take place in Fayetteville, Ark. The first day of the championships takes place March 11.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
