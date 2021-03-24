Tsohonis heads to transfer portal as exodus continues

Following his second year with the Washington men’s basketball team, sophomore guard Marcus Tsohonis became the second UW player in two days to announce his intentions to leave the program, a UW men's basketball spokesperson confirmed to The Daily.
Tsohonis' announcement comes just one day after fellow guard Erik Stevenson entered the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-3 Tsohonis, a Portland native, averaged 10.4 points on 44.7% shooting during the 2020-21 campaign. Though his playing time was sporadic to begin the season, Tsohonis eventually emerged as one of the Huskies’ primary offensive weapons on a team that frequently struggled to put points on the board.
Tsohonis eclipsed the 20-point scoring mark on five occasions, second only to senior guard Quade Green’s eight, including a 29-point performance against Washington State in which he finished 13-of-20 from the field, knocking down a game-winning floater with less than three-seconds to play.
The departure of both Tsohonis and Stevenson is a significant blow to this Huskies team, which finished 5-21 overall, going just 4-16 in conference play. As of now, Washington’s projected roster for next season includes just eight scholarship players, if Green and fellow senior Hameir Wright do not return for the extra year of eligibility granted to student-athletes by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With that being said, this offseason will undoubtedly continue to pose a number of difficult questions for this Washington program, which is seemingly in a major shake up after finishing near the conference’s bottom in consecutive seasons. Assistant coach Cameron Dollar announced his departure from the team March 17, and Tsohonis is now the second player to leave the program.
Even with the addition of incoming-freshman Jackson Grant, who ranks 39th in ESPN’s top 100 recruits, the Huskies have serious issues to address on both ends of the floor.
