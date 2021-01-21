Yamashita: Huskies starting to see results from slow improvement

Thirty-one days ago, the Washington men’s basketball team lost to Colorado by 23 points.
Playing the Buffaloes (11-3, 5-3 Pac-12) in a non-conference game this past December, the Huskies never even looked competitive in the 92-69 loss. Just past the ten-minute mark, Washington trailed by 26. Before Colorado took out its starters with five minutes to play, the deficit had ballooned to 36. UW head coach Mike Hopkins had quite an analogy to describe the initial meeting between the two teams.
“When we played them the first time, they came out with baseball bats and we came out with napkins,” he said.
Fast forward to Wednesday night, when the Huskies finally snapped their eight-game losing streak by beating the Buffs, 84-80 at Alaska Airlines Arena. It’s the UW’s first Pac-12 win of the season. Sophomore Marcus Tsohonis, who led the team with a career-high 27 points, believes the win is a testament to the team’s hard work.
“I think it’s about heart and realizing we needed to get these games won,” he said. “We played our heart out — everybody.”
This is what progress looks like. It’s winding, unpredictable, and rarely shows up on a graph like a straight line. Already a young team before the beginning of this hectic season, Washington was relying on its young players to take the next step and its new transfers to slot in seamlessly if it wanted to be competitive.
Averaging 11.6 points in his 15 games played, senior Quade Green was the team’s leading scorer among the returning players. No other player on Washington’s roster had ever averaged more than eight points per game in the Pac-12, and the Huskies (2-11, 1-7 Pac-12) were attempting to install a guard-oriented offense for the first time in Hopkins’ tenure.
Add in a global pandemic, no preseason, and difficult matchups early in the year — such as the last minute season-opener against No. 2 Baylor — and there was really only one outcome. Hopkins admitted the rough start of the season had drained his young team of confidence.
“I’m just really proud of them,” he said. “It’s been them, it’s been their mindset, it’s how they’ve handled everything. It’s them staying positive in such a tough time in our country, not just in basketball or school. It’s a different world. Just proud of them — wanted it for them so badly.”
Washington’s growth has been visible since Colorado gave it a beatdown in the Las Vegas. Before the December matchup against the Buffs, the Huskies had only broken the 70-point barrier twice. Since that game, the UW’s done it four times, as junior guards Erik Stevenson and Jamal Bey found their range and the offense began to jell. Against CU Wednesday night, Washington won with just 11 points from Green, as the team found offensive contribution from all over the court.
Wednesday’s game against Colorado isn’t the first time Washington has shown potential. Close games against California and UCLA hinted a win was near and gave the Huskies valuable experience which translated to poise against the Buffaloes. Tsohonis said the losses helped pull the team together, noting that he got a lot of his energy from the guys on the bench as the team battled during the final minutes.
“I’m just glad we were able to pull through,” he said. “No one was quitting on each other, we’re communicating. It’s just getting real close so that’s a great sign.”
Washington will continue to grow, and with 11 games plus the Pac-12 tournament still to play, they have plenty of time and room for improvement. Fans may not see the results immediately, but it can help develop this group for the future.
Despite featuring Matisse Thybulle, Noah Dickerson, and David Crisp — a core which won a Pac-12 regular season championship — as well as the future No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft Markelle Fultz, Washington went 2-16 in the conference during the 2015-16 season. While those may be lofty goals for this group, it’s certainly worth remembering.
Washington isn’t going dancing this year. It isn’t competing for a Pac-12 title. But it is improving, because that’s what young teams do. It just looks a little different than some might have imagined or hoped for.
“I’ve just got to give these guys a lot of credit,” Hopkins said. “They’ve worked, they’ve done it, it’s their team, and they’re getting better.”
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
