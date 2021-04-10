Washington struggles during first day of Pac-12 North Invitational

With tough competitors No. 2 USC and No. 12 Arizona awaiting the Washington beach volleyball team on the first day of the Pac-12 North Invitational in Phoenix, Arizona, the UW was looking to ride some recent momentum.
Progress was made this past weekend at the Corbin Pairs tournament, where one of the Huskies’ pairs finished second in the gold bracket and senior Avie Niece and sophomore Hannah Yerex won out the silver bracket.
Washington’s success would not be replicated.
The Trojans took an early lead, taking the first set of all five matchups. They maintained their hold over the Huskies, including past tournament leaders junior Chloe Loren and senior Shane McPherson, and sophomore Scarlett Dahl and junior Natalie Robinson, winning handily, 5-0.
In their matches against the Sun Devils, the Huskies still struggled, but were able to pull off a single win with Loreen and McPherson’s victory against Arizona’s Parkhurst/Rennie. Juniors Cassidy Schilling and Callie Weber came close, but eventually fell to Baham/Hallaran 2-3.
The Huskies finished off play for the day with a 4-1 loss to Arizona.
Play will carry on tomorrow, the second and final day of the Pac-12 North Invitational, with matches against No. 1 1 UCLA at 9 a.m. and Arizona State at 12:45 p.m.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.