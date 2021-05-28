Washington women’s rowing cruises in first races at the NCAA Championship

In order to advance to the semi-finals that take place at the NCAA Rowing Championships on Saturday, teams needed to be one of the first two boats across the finish line in their heat Friday morning.
The No. 2 Washington women’s crew team had no problem doing so, advancing all its boats to the semi-finals.
Washington’s first race of the day in Sarasota, Florida was the varsity eight race in heat two. The defending NCAA Champions did not disappoint whatsoever, racing a time of 6:14.32, finishing in first place by just under seven seconds.
The UW’s varsity eight boat has yet to lose all season and that’s in huge part to junior Ella Cossil in the stroke seat. Cossil’s great season has earned her the honors of being named the 2021 Pac-12 Women’s Rowing Athlete of the Year.
In total, four athletes in Washington’s varsity eight boat earned a spot on the All Pac-12 team. Those four were of course Cossil, Teal Cohen, Nina Castagna and Skylar Jacobson. While no one in Washington’s second varsity eight boat earned All-Pac-12 honors, they did show that they are very good rowers Friday.
Washington’s second varsity eight boat raced in heat one and did not disappoint, winning the race by open water with a time of 6:25.44, while the second place finishing boat rowed a time of 6:34.14.
Closing the day for the Huskies was the varsity four. Washington’s varsity four boat had the only loss at the Pac-12 Championship, so they came out today looking to prove themselves and avenge that lone loss.
Co-Pac-12 Coach of the Year, Yasmin Farooq, chose to make some changes in the four boat today, swapping out three rowers who rowed at the Pac-12 Championship, with Carmen McNamara-Smith, Fiona Shield and Sophia Chaffey.
The move by Farooq worked.
Washington was battling neck and neck with Virgina for the majority of the race, but in the end the Huskies managed to hold off the Cavaliers. The four boat rowed the fastest time of the day among any four boat at 7:00.94, while Virgina in second place rowed a time of 7:02.80.
The Huskies finished in first place in all three of their races today, meaning they will be advancing to the semifinals in all of the events Saturday morning, with the varsity eight race starting the day at 5:36 a.m.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.