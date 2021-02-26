UW offense sputters against SDSU ace Maggie Balint

Two days ago, San Diego State pitcher Maggie Balint was lit up for eight runs in just 1.2 innings by UCLA.
Friday night, the No. 5 Washington softball team couldn’t manage much at all off of the SDSU junior, being shut out for the first time this season in a 4-0 loss.
The last time Washington failed to score in a game was Feb. 13, 2020 against Alabama in a 8-0 loss.
If not for a first inning double from fifth-year senior Sis Bates, the Huskies (10-2) would have been no-hit. After the first inning double, Washington reached base only three more times, on two walks and an error.
In the circle, the UW didn’t have the best night either, as sophomore Kelley Lynch continued to battle early season command issues. Most of the issues were self-inflicted, as Lynch hit two Aztec (5-2) batters, walked one, and allowed two singles in a three-run first inning.
From there, she settled down, allowing only one more run, but it was too late, as the Huskies’ offense sputtered.
With only three strikeouts on the night, Balint wasn’t missing bats, but the Huskies were unable to produce any power. It was only their third game of the season without a home run, their second which game just 30 minutes prior in game one.
The Huskies were able to make a solid contact a few times, but the ball just went to the wrong spots in the infield. The rest of Washington’s offensive inability boiled down to weak pop outs, as it finished with 10 fly balls on the night.
Entering the game, Balint’s statistics were inflated by one poor outing against the Bruins. In her other 14 innings of work, Balint had been flat out dominant, allowing only one run.
Comparing the Huskies and Bruins’ performances against Balint, there is a lot of work to be done on the offensive side of the ball before facing tougher competition down the line.
Plain dominant again in game one
Throughout the season, Gabbie Plain has been nothing but consistent, allowing only three runs across 33 innings.
But in the first inning against SDSU, it looked like teams may have finally figured out the UW ace.
Entering the game with a 1-0 lead courtesy of an RBI single from fifth-year senior Morganne Flores, Plain gave the lead right back. The Australian was called for an illegal pitch, walked two batters, and allowed an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning, as the Aztecs drew even with the Huskies at one a piece.
That would be the first and final run for SDSU on the night as Plain went the distance, allowing only two more hits, striking out a dozen batters, and improving her record to 5-0 in Washington’s 6-1 victory.
The Huskies didn’t need long to take the lead back, as Sis Bates hit an RBI single in the third inning to score junior Baylee Klinger.
Scoring was at a premium for much of the rest of the night for Washington, but a four-spot in the sixth inning with RBIs from Jadelyn Allchin, Bates, and Klingler was more than enough for Plain to close out the game.
From there, the senior held onto the 6-1 lead, retiring the final six batters she faced, striking out four of them. With 12 strikeouts in the game, Plain improved her season strikeout total to 71, second most in the nation. Her 0.70 ERA is the best of any season in her career.
With the Friday split, the rubber match is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.
