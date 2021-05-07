Plain tosses second no-hitter of season in Washington’s series-opening victory over Utah

Friday evening at Husky Softball Stadium it was the Gabbie Plain show and Morganne Flores was the closing act.
Returning home after a road trip and a bye week, the No. 5 Washington softball team dominated Utah behind the pitching of Plain (25-1), who tossed her second no-hitter of the season and sixth of her career.
“When I was standing in [the batter’s box] off of her the other day, I was like, that’s unhittable, that’s unhittable, and that’s unhittable,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “She’s got good stuff, and when it’s working good, it’s working good, it doesn’t matter who the team is or what’s going on.”
The senior didn’t even need to pitch all seven innings. Her catcher, Flores, ended the game at the plate with a two-RBI double in the sixth inning as the Huskies run-ruled the Utes, 8-0 in the series-opener.
Plain was just one strike away from perfection, with the only blemish to her line coming on a two-out full count walk in the fifth inning. That would be the Utes’ (20-28, 2-17 Pac-12) only baserunner of the game, as Plain was flawless in every other way, hitting double-digit strikeouts for the 14th time this season, with 10.
“You’re almost more sad for her not getting the perfect game than being happy for her getting the no-hitter,” Tarr said. “She’s a steady-eddie workhorse that is trying to help Husky Softball get to where it needs to go.”
It was the second time in her career that Plain has no-hit the Utes, with the other coming as a freshman in 2018 when she threw a perfect game. The Australian has now shut out the Utes in four of her five career appearances against them.
“Just hitting my spots, that’s not much else I could have done besides that,” Plain said. “Hitting my spots, trusting that they’ll either swing at it and miss or swing at it and hit it straight to my teammates.”
On the offensive side, junior Baylee Klinger continued to swing the bat well, going 4-for-4 at the plate, driving in three runs to add to her team-leading RBI total of 47.
The UW didn’t waste any time scoring against Utah starter Sydney Sandez (11-9), pushing across two runs in the first inning on a Klingler RBI-double and a sacrifice fly from Flores.
In the second inning, the Huskies (36-9, 14-4) scored three more, with a bulk of the production coming from the bottom of the order. With one out, sophomore Kelley Lynch worked a full count against Sandez before sending a double to the center field wall to make it 3-0.
“She’s a savvy player,” Tarr said. “The results haven’t come for her from a statistical standpoint, but she’s a smart player. What a good person for us to have down there at the bottom of our lineup right now.”
The impressive hitting continued when sophomore Jadelyn Allchin drove in Lynch with a single on a 2-2 count, increasing the UW lead to four and forcing the Utes to go to their bullpen.
Klingler’s second hit of the game put the Huskies ahead 5-0, before their bats went cold until another RBI single off of her bat in the sixth inning.
Flores followed, sending a 3-2 pitch to the wall in right field, scoring two runs, including pinch runner Megan Vandegrift from first base, to end the game in run-rule and locking up Plain’s no-hitter.
Plain is now second in Washington history with six no-hitters, and has another few weeks this year and a whole lot of games next season to add to that total.
Games 2 and 3 of the series come tomorrow afternoon in a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
