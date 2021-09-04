Instant: Washington overwhelmed by FCS foe Montana

After running horizontal all night, the No. 20 Washington football team was overwhelmed in its first game of the season in embarrassing fashion, losing to FCS foe Montana, 13-7, its first lost to the Grizzlies since 1920.
After scoring on its first drive of the game, the Huskies (0-1) could not find any rhythm on offense, and the team kept a slow rhythm for nearly the entire game. Washington’s receivers ran horizontal all night, without a reception more than 16 yards.
After sticking close in the first half, the Grizzlies (1-0) pulled away from the Huskies after the offense found its footing, managing its first touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
Montana stopped Washington in its final drive attempt of the game, ending the Huskies’ century-long losing streak against the Huskies and kicking off its season with a top-20 win.
The turning point:
Although the UW offense was pathetic all night, the last bit of hope it may have had to steal a victory was dashed away when Dylan Morris threw an interception with 31 seconds left in the game to give Montana the victory.
The Huskies faced a 4th and 10 earlier in the drive, but Morris was able to hit junior tight end Cade Otton over the middle to keep the drive alive. Two plays later, Morris' throw sailed short of Otton, as Montana’s Marcus Welnel sealed the game.
One key stat: 3
The number of sacks and interceptions the Grizzlies had of Huskies’ quarterback Dylan Morris.
The redshirt freshman, who had only been sacked once in his career prior to Saturday’s game, suffered three in the chaotic game due to Montana’s defensive pressure and gaps in the offensive line.
Morris faced a tough start to the season, throwing three interceptions at the end of the second, third, and fourth quarters. With just over a minute in the second, and just under a minute in the third and fourth, Montana players managed to find Morris’ ball and stop the drive.
Any momentum Washington was finding was completely knocked down by the sacks and interceptions, and as the game went on the outcome looked dimmer and dimmer for the UW.
The last interception, with 37 second left on the clock, ended the painful game for Washington.
UW player of the game: Jackson Sirmon
After struggling during his first couple of seasons in the purple and gold, sophomore linebacker Jackson Sirmon had his best game with Washington. Sirmon had a few impressive open-field tackles and led the Huskies with nine tackles, six of which were solo.
The biggest tackle of the game for Washington came with 1:22 remaining, as Sirmon and senior defensive lineman combined to take down Montana quarterback Cam Humphery on third down to keep the Huskies’ hopes alive.
What’s next?
Next, the Huskies head on the road for a big non-conference matchup. Washington will take on Michigan next Saturday for the first time since 2002. The game will kick off Sept. 11 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, at 5 p.m.
