Heartbreak for Huskies: UW falls to Arizona in 33-run thriller in Tucson

For a split second, a look of hope seemed to flash across Dylan Lamb’s face.
Needing one out to end the game and taking on Arizona sophomore Nik McClaughry, Lamb had allowed a hard-hit ground ball back up the middle. However, turning around the reliever could see shortstop Ramon Bramasco diving desperately to his left.
If the senior infielder made the difficult stop and flipped the ball to second, Washington would send the game into the 11th inning.
Instead, the ball hit off Bramasco’s glove and trickled into center, sending No. 13 Arizona rushing onto the field to mob McClaughry in between first and second base.
Five hours and 19 minutes after it started, the Washington baseball team trudged off the field after losing the series opener against Arizona, 17-16, in extra innings. The teams combined for 39 hits and 33 runs Friday night, and the Huskies reached season-highs in both categories. However, Washington fell short again, extending its losing streak to seven games. The UW hasn’t won a Pac-12 game since April 11.
Though Lamb and the Huskies (17-25, 3-16 Pac-12) needed more extra innings at the end of the game, just a few hours earlier they seemed to have the game under control.
Arizona took the early lead against UW starter Gabe Smith, and the team’s matched runs in the second and third to enter the fourth with the Wildcats (33-13, 7-8) winning 7-5. However, a five-run top of the fifth, headlined by a RBI singles from redshirt freshman Will Simpson and junior Kaiser Weiss gave Washington it’s first lead of the game, 12-7.
Washington’s offense in the fifth also ended the night for Arizona starter Chase Silseth, who finished the game after 4 1/3 innings. He allowed seven runs, four earned, and ten hits while striking out five.
The Wildcats weren’t done though. Two runs in the bottom of the frame, and a three-run top of the eighth put the pressure back on Washington to score in the top of the ninth and force extras. Once again though, the UW offense executed.
With the speedy Braiden Ward on third, junior Noah Hsue laid down the safety squeeze bunt, and the UW tied the game 13-13. A clean bottom of the 9th from UW closer Davis Delorefice ensured the Huskies got a chance to win the game in the tenth.
The UW hit parade continued in extras. Washington put up three runs, as Hsue picked up his third RBI of the night to take the 16-13 lead into the bottom of the tenth. Arizona only escaped the inning after summoning reliever Randy Absheir (3-0) from the bullpen to stop the bleeding.
The Huskies finished the night with 16 runs on 19 hits. Hsue, Ward, and redshirt freshman Michael Snyder all finished the night 3-for-5. The former also led the team in RBIs, while the latter pair both scored three times. Every Washington starter had at least one hit, and junior Christian Jones was hit by a pitch three times, the most for a UW player since at least 2015.
But where the UW offense thrived, it’s pitching struggled. Washington used seven different pitchers Friday night, with only one — sophomore David Rhodes — holding Arizona scoreless. The 17 runs surrendered Friday night was also a season-high for the normally reliable UW pitching staff.
Those problems continued with Lamb (2-1), who entered the game with a chance for the save after Delorefice walked the leadoff batter. The righty picked up two quick outs, but didn’t have enough for the final one, as Arizona plated three runs off two singles, a throwing error, and a double. With a runner on second, Lamb intentionally walked one and then accidentally walked another to put the winning run 90 feet away for McClaughry, who delivered in the clutch to seal the 17-16 Arizona victory.
It’ll be a short turnaround for Washington, as they return to face Arizona Saturday at 6 p.m. for Game 2 of the series.
Reach senior staff reporter Andy Yamshita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.