Hameir Wright becomes latest UW men's basketball player to transfer

The list keeps growing.
Forward Hameir Wright is just the latest Washington men’s basketball player to transfer, a spokesperson for the UW athletic department confirmed to The Daily on Friday.
Because of the NCAA’s decision to give athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright will be designated as a graduate transfer.
Wright is now the sixth Husky to have decided to depart the program following the 2020-21 season, which ended less than one month ago. Others to have departed are Erik Stevenson, RaeQuan Battle, Nate Pryor, Marcus Tsohonis, and J’Raan Brooks.
While Wright’s offensive production steadily increased throughout his career, from 2.6 points per game as a freshman to 6.2 as a senior, he was praised for his defense, especially by head coach Mike Hopkins. In four seasons, Wright racked up 134 blocks, good for sixth most in school history.
Wright was one of Hopkins’ first recruits and started all but two games during the past two seasons. Now, Hopkins will have to ask for production on both sides of the floor from a group of inexperienced players. Assuming guard Quade Green departs — the former transfer was honored during senior day ceremonies during the past season — Washington will return just 34% of its scoring next year.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.