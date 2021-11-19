Big night for Brown Jr. not enough against Cowboys

For 39 minutes and 57 seconds, Terrell Brown Jr. had the Washington men’s basketball team covered.
After finding a season-high 27 points in regulation, it seemed obvious that the ball would find Brown Jr.’s hands to try and break a tie and win the game in what could have been the final minutes of Thursday night’s game.
It did, and the graduate student guard got set for a jumper, but the shot missed, and the Washington men’s basketball team headed into overtime 65-65.
“I knew [Graham Ike] was in foul trouble,” Brown Jr. said about Wyoming’s leading scorer. “And I knew he didn’t want to foul out that way, so I should’ve went strong to the basket and finished it. But that was just a misjudgment by myself.”
Despite the missed shot, and eventual team loss in overtime, Brown Jr. had one of his best scoring nights in years, only passing his total 30 points from Thursday night back at Seattle U in 2019.
No one else got over 10 points for the Huskies (2-2) across the entire game, with senior Jamal Bey the next closest scorer. Washington’s offense didn’t click overall, with shooting ending at 32.1% from the field and 19.2% from three.
Wyoming got a bit more control from the field, shooting 45.8%, but also struggled from three, which helped keep the score in Washington’s reach throughout the night.
As the Cowboys (3-0) found multiple producers, Brown Jr. remained the go-to for the Huskies all night, taking on much of the scoring pressure.
He made 9-of-10 of his free throws.
If Brown Jr. can keep up his production, along with more help from the rest of the team, Washington should be able to pull ahead in close games like Tuesday. With the conference season rapidly approaching, it would be better for offense to start gelling sooner rather than later.
“We have good shooters,” head coach Mike Hopekins said. “We have good shooters, we have guys who can really make ‘em.”
The Huskies head on the road for the first time of the season next week, flying to South Dakota for the Crossover Classic.
Reach Sports editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.