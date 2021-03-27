Washington splits doubleheader in Tempe

By the end of Saturday’s first game, things weren’t looking great for the No. 6 Washington softball team.
After No. 14 Arizona State snapped the UW’s 12-game winning streak Friday night, the Huskies (23-4, 2-2 Pac-12 ) fell hard in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, but were able to completely turn it around for the late-day game and emerge with a win.
In Game 1, it didn’t look ideal for the Huskies from the first Sun Devils’ (18-7, 2-5 Pac-12) at-bat.
Sophomore Kelley Lynch (4-3) got the start for the Huskies, and on her first pitch of the game, the Sun Devils’ Kindra Hackbarth hit a home run over the UW outfield, opening a lead ASU would never relinquish. Hackbarth, who scored the contested final play of Friday’s game, led ASU in RBIs for the first game with three.
Without senior Gabbie Plain on the mound, Washington allowed three home runs in the first two innings. Pitching switched fairly early, with Lynch getting pulled after throwing just one inning, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk.
Arizona State didn’t let go of its initial lead for seven more innings, taking Game 1 by a score of 6-1.
Washington struggled to get anyone home until the top of the fifth, when freshman Sarah Willis recorded the first hit and RBI of her collegiate career. Other than that, it was a slow game for the Huskies, who found a few scrappy base hits that didn’t turn into anything substantial, mostly in part to the Sun Devils’ active defense.
UW bats heat up in Game 2
Less than an hour after dropping Game 1, Washington came back as a completely different team in Game 2.
Great hitting from the Huskies pulled them out of the first game’s slump, allowing them to threaten the Sun Devils with a run-rule by the fifth inning. With the UW up 12-3, ASU had to find some offense in order to extend the game.
Following a brief hiatus from play after Washington assistant coach Lance Glasoe was ejected, the Sun Devils hit a home run to extend the game to find a chance at a comeback. Despite narrowing Washington’s lead to 14-7, Arizona State couldn’t pull in into control on time as Washington ended with the win.
Home runs from Lynch, Jadelyn Allchin, Morganne Flores, and Baylee Klingler highlighted the UW’s offense. Allchin, starting her first game in two weeks after a hamstring injury, matched Klingler for RBIs on the day with four.
In case a doubleheader wasn’t enough gameplay for one day, the Game 2 lasted more than three hours, with the teams combining for 21 runs. Neither team looked too tired, or at least it didn’t affect either team’s offensive production, as each side continued to hit home runs into the seventh inning.
Unfortunately for Washington, Game 2 of the doubleheader will not count toward the conference record, making Game 1 somewhat-defining of the day on paper. Still, the UW has another opportunity in less than 24 hours to cap off the series with a win as it takes on ASU again Sunday, March 28 at 12 p.m.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
