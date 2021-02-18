Defense will be key for the Huskies against the mountain schools

The Washington women’s basketball team will be back in Seattle this weekend taking on Utah and Colorado. Defense will be the key for the Huskies as they take on the mountain schools for the second time this season.
Last weekend Washington travelled down to Arizona, where they split the matchups against Arizona State and Arizona. In their 50-35 win against the Sun Devils, the Huskies (5-11, 2-11 Pac-12) stepped up defensively, holding the Sun Devils to only 20% shooting and 12% from three.
“I mean, that was a great defensive effort,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “Our kids really locked in going into that game and really understood what ASU was trying to do on offense.”
The Huskies will need the type of defense that they played against the Sun Devils if they want to get victories against the Utes and the Buffaloes.
Utah played one of their best games of the season when Washington traveled to Salt Lake City back in January. The Utes (5-13, 4-13 Pac-12) shot 50% from the field and made 10 threes in a 84-63 blowout. Washington was unable to stop Utah all night and was completely discombobulated.
“We’re a young team, and if you don’t really know what you’re doing defensively you kind of get lost,” Wynn said. “You can’t communicate very well; we were a quiet team in the past.”
It was a similar story defensively against Colorado. The Huskies were able to contain the Buffaloes (8-9, 6-8 Pac-12) early in the game but couldn’t slow them down when it mattered. The Buffaloes shot 42% in the second half.
Fortunately for Washington, their defense has been steadily improving throughout the season, with the Arizona State game a sign of what can be ahead.
“We’re seeing growth,” Wynn said. “The kids are getting smarter. We’re able to actually make in-game adjustments and follow game plans. Communication is also getting better.”
On the offensive side of the ball, the Huskies will be looking for more solid play from sophomore Quay Miller. The only Washington player to start every game this season, the center had a tough road trip against Colorado and Utah in January. She only scored a combined 12 points in both games in one of her worst weekends of the season.
Miller has been playing a lot better lately, being only a few rebounds away from double-doubles in both games in Arizona. Miller has been the Huskies’ rock offensively this season.
“She’s been playing great,” Wynn said. “She really stepped up for us last weekend.”
Washington’s first game is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19, against Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
