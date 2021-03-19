Gerling’s gem not enough to lift Washington over USC

Davis Delorefice only needed to get one out.
With the bases loaded in the seventh inning and the Washington baseball team tied with USC in a scoreless game, head coach Lindsay Meggs turned to Delorefice, one of three UW relievers yet to allow an earned run this season.
Instead, with the third pitch of the at-bat, the junior nailed USC catcher Garret Guillemette, breaking the deadlock and putting USC up 1-0. The run ended up being the difference as Washington fell to USC 3-2 at Husky Ballpark in the UW’s first Pac-12 game since May, 2019.
Despite out-hitting the Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Pac-12), missed opportunities plagued the Huskies all game. Washington went just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, and just 3-for-11 in advancement opportunities, stranding six runners. Washington struck out ten times, and half of the Huskies’ six hits came from the same player: senior Braiden Ward.
USC on the other hand, took advantage of its biggest chance in the game, scoring all three of its runs in the top of the seventh against the UW bullpen.
After hitting Guillemette, Delorefice surrendered a bases-loaded single to redshirt senior Tyler Pritchard, who brought home two more runs to give USC a 3-0 lead. All the runs were charged to redshirt freshman Adam Bloebaum (0-3), who started the inning for the UW and picked up the first two outs before running into trouble and loading the bases.
However, before the Trojans jumped on the Huskies’ (8-7, 0-1 Pac-12) relief, USC’s bats looked cold. Washington starter Logan Gerling had his best start of the season, hurling six innings of one-hit baseball. The junior racked up a season-high eight strikeouts against just one walk, and was perfect through the first three innings, facing the minimum until giving out a free pass in the fourth, which he easily pitched around.
Gerling finally surrendered a hit in the sixth, when Guillemette reached on an infield single, but the Gig Harbor, Washington native escaped the inning unscathed. He threw 69 pitches, 50 for strikes, and six of his eight strikeouts were swinging.
While Gerling dominated on the mound, his USC counterpart matched him pitch for pitch. Though he wasn’t as stingy with baserunners as the UW starter, junior Isaac Esqueda (2-1) was equally effective. Through six innings, the junior gave up five hits and two walks while striking out five.
Esqueda finally ran into a jam he couldn’t escape in the bottom of the seventh. After leading off the inning by giving up a walk, UW senior Kaiser Weiss tripled to right field, bringing home a run to make it 3-1 with no outs and bouncing Esqueda from the game. Washington couldn’t rally all of the way back, but a single from Ward was enough to score Weiss, pulling the Huskies within one.
But Washington didn’t have enough left in the tank. USC redshirt freshman Ethan Hoopingarner entered the game and picked up a six-out save, his first of the season. And even though Washington got two shutout innings of relief from sophomore Colton Charnholm, the Huskies didn’t even pick up a hit against Hoopingarner, going 0-for-6 in the final two frames with four strikeouts.
Washington will try to win Game 2 of the series at Husky Ballpark Saturday, March 20 at 5 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
