Washington takes down conference-leading Utah

It was a big night for the No. 9 Washington volleyball team.
In their first top-10 matchup of the season, the Huskies (9-2 Pac-12) swept the undefeated leader of the Pac-12, Utah, after finding some of their best hitting and defensive consistency of the season.
“That’s the best match we’ve played this season,” head coach Keegan Cook said.
Washington hasn’t been a stranger to challenging sets in the past few weeks, and it proved again Thursday night that it can hold up against almost anything, including a team who hasn’t lost a game all season.
The Huskies applied constant offensive pressure to the Utes (8-1 Pac-12), who hit their third-worst of the year at .222%, barely allowing them to find any sort of lead from the first set on.
Everything was in order for Washington, with the defense constantly running down balls and getting them in good position for a put-together offense to send tough kills to Utah’s back row.
“Whenever we're playing back court defence with that intensity we give ourselves a really good chance to be great,” Cook said. “And so that’s what felt different tonight just the defensive intensity behind the block.”
Washington found 49 digs while Utah ended with 36, and overall, Washington was just able to get to most of the chaotic balls smoother, which gave it a chance to extend small leads and take every set.
Cook mentioned earlier in the week that the team would need to be prepared to take on tough serving from Utah, and Washington was able to adjust to just that, holding the Utes to their lowest ace total all season. Utah only managed two aces on the night and committed 10 service errors. Cook noted that he doesn’t expect serving to stay that way for the Utes during the next matchup on Saturday.
The two teams kept up with each other’s top-10 level, making the matchup the toughest, and most impressive, win of the season for Washington.
“My biggest takeaway is that Utah is a really good team, just like I thought they were,” Cook said. “They were able to kind of weather some very difficult storms that other teams might not have. So I walk away impressed with them and motivated to have another strong performance on Saturday.”
Thursday night was also the first volleyball game of the season to be played with any fans at Alaska Airlines Arena, and it was about as good a performance by Washington as the limited family and friends in the stands could’ve seen.
“Even though it's a small group of maybe like 50 parents it's just so nice to have like actual cheering and to have actual people celebrating with you,” junior Ella May Powell said.
The Huskies look to find the same success against the Utes, remaining at home for their second game of the weekend, Saturday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
