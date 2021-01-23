Huskies bounce back with win over Sun Devils

The No. 8 Washington volleyball team didn’t want a repeat of Friday night, when it was swept for the first time since the 2018 season, and it played like it.
“I’m not sure every team or every program can turn around from a match like yesterday and make the necessary changes in order to be successful in the back-to-back,” head coach Keegan Cook said.
During the first and second sets, when Washington committed nine service errors, it looked like the game might get out of Washington’s hands for the second night in a row.
But in contrast to the first matchup with the Sun Devils (1-1 Pac-12), the Huskies (1-1 Pac-12) were able to quickly adjust, remedying defensive problems and improving offensive consistency to win the sets they needed, finishing with a four-set victory (26-24, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23).
The Huskies kept their usual 5-1 rotation the entire game, learning a lesson from the 6-2 system trial in the previous game, and looked comfortable enough to keep their momentum as long rallies carried on throughout every set. Adjusting for the tips and deep hits which severely hurt returning in their first matchup, they were able to keep momentum against strong attacks from the Sun Devils and come back from the return trouble from just a day earlier.
Senior Emma Calle, who usually plays as a libero, subbed in to serve and help with back row defense, greatly helping to bring stability to the back court. She finished the night with 11 digs and two assists. Cook noted that settling in with the three most experienced serve receive passers helped get the bulk of the back row defense done.
“That was the root of most of our problems yesterday, in addition to our serving,” Cook said. “So both those phases got a little bit better today and it's a whole new game.”
Again, junior setter Ella May Powell consistently set up good shots and ended the night with three dump kills and one ace. While she held down the second pass, senior outside hitter Samantha Drechsel took care of the rest, hitting .457 for the night and finishing with 21 kills.
Junior outside hitter Claire Hoffman and senior middle blocker Lauren Sanders both ended with 12 kills as well. The biggest improvement from Friday to Saturday was Washington’s hitting percentage, which rose from .207 on opening night to .273 in the following match.
Washington will hit the road next week for two consecutive matchups against Arizona. The Huskies will pick up game play in Tucson on Friday, Jan. 29 at 4 p.m., looking to continue their winning ways.
