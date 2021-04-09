Multi-events at the Jim Click Shootout wrap up

Hannah Rusnak started Friday in eighth place with only three events left in the Women’s Heptathlon.
It didn’t stay that way for long, as the Junior found two first-place finishes on day two to rocket up the leaderboard where she finished in fourth at the heptathlon in Tucson, Arizona.
Rusnak’s day got started with the long jump, where she jumped 19 feet, 7.50 inches earning her first place in the event by half an inch. The junior followed up that event with another win, this time in the javelin toss.
At the toss, Rusnak threw a distance of 148 feet, 6 inches, setting a PR by 7 feet.
With one event to go, Rusnak had now climbed 1,612 points, putting her in second place in the women’s heptathlon.
In the final heptathlon event of the day, Rusnak finished ninth at the 800-meter, bringing her final point total to 5,508, only 323 behind the leader. The junior’s point total earned her fourth place on the day and put her at number six in the NCAA on the year.
Lyndsey Lopes, the other Washington member competing in the heptathlon, did not compete in the final two events of the day.
On the men’s side, Parker Kennedy used a strong finishing 1,500-meter race to land in fourth place of the men’s decathlon.
The junior ran a time of 4 minutes and 42.59 seconds at the 1,500-meter dash, earning him third place at that singular event and moving him from fifth in the decathlon up to fourth. He finished with 6,907 points, 788 behind the winner of the decathlon.
Ollie Thorner was the other competitor on the men’s side for Washington, he had his best finish in the javelin toss where he placed in fourth with a toss of 171 feet, 4 inches.
Washington track and field will be back in action tomorrow starting on the field at 1 p.m. with the women's hammer throw, while the track portion of the Jim Click shootout begins at 5:20 p.m. with the women's 100-meter hurdles.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.