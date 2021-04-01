Hoping to close conference season on top, Huskies prep to face Golden Bears

There are no guaranteed volleyball games in the Pac-12.
Head coach Keegan Cook and the No. 7 Washington volleyball team saw that firsthand last week, where the second-lowest ranked school in the conference, Stanford, held them to a five-set match that came down to the final two points.
So Washington knows that even against an inferior California squad, it can’t take anything for granted.
“I don’t think they need much of a reminder,” Cook said. “Especially after last weekend with Stanford. And especially against any of our opponents — you know, we lost our first match to Arizona State. We’ve been pushed by almost every team in this conference.”
The Huskies (15-3 Pac-12), who reemerged as the leader of the Pac-12 standings heading into the final week of the season, head south to face the Golden Bears (1-19 Pac-12) on Thursday and Saturday in Berkeley.
It’s tempting to say that Washington’s schedule gives it an easy regular season finale, and it’s even more tempting to assume it will remain on top of the conference standings as NCAA tournament decisions approach. That is all likely to play out, but it would be naive to head into the weekend with that mindset.
Cook, however, isn’t worried about his team in that regard.
“I don’t have any kind of fear that they won’t approach Cal with their full attention and effort,” he said about Washington heading into the weekend.
Still, it should be a bit of a breather as Pac-12 teams head into the much-anticipated tournament selection, which begins Sunday.
“It’s just become apparent that we’re two weeks away from the NCAA tournament, and so we’re trying to have that mindset,” Cook said. “We’re trying to balance the long-term vision with what we need to do to be successful against Cal.”
Cook noted specifically that he hopes to be a more efficient serving team heading into the last weekend of conference play and beyond, a project that he has been emphasizing for weeks. In the past four games, the UW has committed a minimum of 11 service errors a game while averaging seven aces a game.
A lot of the Huskies’ early goals for the season, like blocking and back row defense, have been improved upon as the season has progressed. It is just a matter of keeping those improvements rolling, against lower-ranked teams and top-10 tournament opponents alike.
Washington takes on Cal in the final week of the Pac-12 play, beginning on the road Thursday, April 1 at 6 p.m.
