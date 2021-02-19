Van Dyke’s career night leads Huskies to victory

Friday night was the Haley Van Dyke show.
The junior forward led the Washington women’s basketball team with a career-high, 22-point performance against Utah, as the UW won its second game in its last three, 78-61.
The Huskies (6-11, 3-11 Pac-12) had many stellar offensive performances in the win, but Van Dyke led the charge from the opening buzzer.
Van Dyke started the game off hot, scoring eight points in the opening quarter, including two huge three point shots that allowed the Huskies to open up an eight point lead by the end of the quarter. She finished with 10 points in the first half.
“She doesn’t stop moving offensively or defensively,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “She gives you everything she has every possession, she was beautiful to watch.”
The scoring continued for Van Dyke in the second half, with six points in the third and fourth quarters and finishing the night with 22 points. Van Dyke also had a big night on the boards, finishing with six rebounds.
“It was our focus this game: rebounding,” Van Dyke said. “We really made an effort to get them off the boards and I think that really made an impact on the outcome.”
Van Dyke currently leads the team in scoring and rebounding with 11.4 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game. The forward also sees the most playing time of anyone on the team averaging just over 31 minutes per game.
“She’s in incredible physical shape,” Wynn said. “It’s paying off for her offensively.”
For the first time this season, fans were allowed into Alaska Airlines Arena to cheer on the Huskies. Only family and close friends of the team were allowed to come to the game against the Utes (5-14, 4-14 Pac-12).
“It means so much to the team,” Wynn said. “It’s fun to hear them, it means so much to our girls, they don’t get to see their families that often if at all.”
Earlier in the day, the UW athletic department announced that 200 player and coach guests would be allowed at events, as Gov. Jay Inslee allowed athletics to move to phase two of the state’s reopening plan.
With stadium staff and media counting toward the 200-person limit, about 50 fans from each team were spread out across the upper bowl of the arena. Although they were few in number, they made an important impact for the Huskies especially on senior weekend.
“It was really nice to have family here,” Van Dyke said. “It’s really nice to have people to play for and just to know that they’re there.
This was Washington’s fourth game with fans in the stands this season. Family members were present early in the season against San Diego State in Las Vegas and last weekend in Arizona when each team was allowed 50 fans.
Washington and its fans will return to Alaska Airlines Arena on Sunday at 2 p.m. for Senior Day to take on Colorado.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.