Washington outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui will miss six to 10 months with achilles injury

2020 breakout star outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui will likely miss the start of the 2021 Washington football season.
On Wednesday morning, Washington head coach Jimmy Lake announced that the junior, who had missed the past few spring practices with an unknown injury, will receive surgery to repair a torn achilles. Lake said the time frame for recovery from the surgery is six to 10 months.
The loss is a big blow to the Huskies, as Tupuola-Fetui broke out as a sophomore in the shortened four-game 2020 season. Tupuola-Fetui finished with seven sacks for 49 yards. His 1.75 sacks per game led the NCAA. He was named Third Team All-America by the Associated Press following the season.
Tupuola-Fetui becomes the second Washington outside linebacker to be announced with a major injury this spring. Lake announced Laiatu Latu medically retired from football after suffering a neck injury prior to the 2020 season. Latu was never given clearance to participate in contact practice following the injury.
