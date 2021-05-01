Spring game gives some answers as UW looks ahead to fall

For the first time since Jimmy Lake took the helm of the team in 2019, the Washington football team held a spring game scrimmage to cap off the 2021 run of spring practices. The Purple Team beat the Gold Team 22-13.
“It was a lot of fun,” head coach Jimmy Lake said. “You get to watch the new team and see what’s in store for the fall.”
Although the Huskies’ spring game doesn’t reveal anything about how things might play out in the fall, the wrap up of the spring season did give a few answers to lingering preseason questions.
Notably, the quarterback hierarchy seems to be shaping up for the start of fall camp. sophomore quarterback Dylan Morris, who started for the purple team, is seemingly in the lead for the starting spot.
“Dylan Morris is our returning starting quarterback,” Lake said. “But everybody knows that you gotta compete every single day to show your coaches and your teammates that you're the guy.”
Senior Patrick O’Brien started for the gold team and looks to be on his tail. Freshman Sam Huard is also in the mix, but if things remain similar to spring when games pick back up, Morris seems to be the likely starter.
“He’s a grinder. He’s always in the facility.” senior offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland said about Morris. “He’s like trying to learn our o-line calls. So when we see something messed up, he’s on it too.”
The game also solidified that many of the high profile transfers the Huskies brought in during the offseason are beginning to mesh with the rest of the team. Players like senior defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles and sophomore wide receiver Ja’lynn Polk are primed to quickly become household names for the Huskies this fall.
“I’m really proud that these transfers came in from different programs and melted right into our culture,” Lake said.
The question of who will be returning kickoffs for the Huskies was also answered Saturday, as senior running back Sean McGrew returned most.
The game
The highlight of the first half was a spectacular touchdown grab from senior tight end Cade Otton. The seven-yard pass from Morris was placed just where Otton could grab it for the first touchdown of the day for both teams. Otton finished the day with three catches for 26 yards.
The running backs led scoring in the second half, with Richard Newton scoring the first touchdown of the game for the gold team by powering his way in from the 15 yard line. Kamari Pleasant later punched in a three yard touchdown for the Purple team.
“Rich came in fantastic shape for spring football,” Lake said. “I believe that he is on his way to do big things, this could be his biggest year yet.”
All five quarterbacks on the roster took snaps. Morris led the bunch with 125 yards and a touchdown. O’Brien had the only interception of the day when he was picked off by freshman defensive back Elijah Jackson.
“He’s an extremely hard worker,” Lake said about Jackson. “He’s very intuitive and wants to always learn. He reminds me a lot of Sydney Jones when he was a freshman.”
The spring game ends the spring season for the Huskies, who will play their next game in just over four months when the season kicks off at Husky Stadium Saturday, Sep. 4 against Montana.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.