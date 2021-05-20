After disappointing tournament draw, Washington readies for Regional full of familiar foes

Approximately half a second after learning about its draw for the 2021 NCAA Tournament, the Washington softball team stood up in frustration and left the TV frame of thousands of viewers across the country.
Simply put, the Huskies (41-11, 18-5 Pac-12) were underseeded.
They had every right to walk out of Sunday evening’s NCAA Selection Show in frustration. The team, led by one of the nation’s best players, senior pitcher Gabbie Plain, was ranked No. 5 heading into the final weekend of the season.
But apparently, a 41-11 record and a second place finish in the best softball conference in the country was not enough to earn home field advantage for more than one weekend in the NCAA Tournament this season.
The decision to move the UW, arguably a top-five team in the nation, to a lowly 16 seed in this year’s tournament was met with scrutiny from many. Washington head coach Heather Tarr received feedback from the NCAA on the Huskies’ seed, saying their RPI, a statistic that measures teams based partially on their own record as well as their opponents’ record, was too low.
Despite all of the noise surrounding the UW’s postseason seeding, junior Sami Reynolds says the team is focused on the future.
“7:30 p.m. on Friday is the only thing on our minds right now,” she said.
Washington welcomes Portland State, Seattle U, and Michigan to Montlake for Regionals, its fifth straight year hosting the opening round of the tournament.
The Huskies are 30-0 in home Regional games under Tarr, a positive sign heading into the weekend.
Portland State presents the first challenge of the tournament for Washington on Friday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m., as Reynolds alluded to. In their previous two meetings this season, in mid-March, the Huskies beat the Vikings (15-24, 8-10 Big Sky) in run-rule, 8-0, then followed up the next day with a much closer 5-2 victory.
Although the Vikings’ record is unimpressive, they come to Seattle on a four-game winning streak, defeating Southern Utah twice in the Big Sky Tournament Championship to automatically qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
Washington will hope to spark a struggling offense against a poor PSU pitching staff that presents a lackluster 6.70 ERA. Sophomore Olivia Grey (8-6) enters the tournament with two straight complete games in which she allowed just one run. In March, the Huskies chased Grey after just 1/3 of an inning, drawing three walks, scoring three runs on an RBI-double and a sac fly.
Although the Huskies took care of business against Grey the first go-round, the second time through is always different.
“I’m excited to play them again and see some good pitching,” Reynolds said.
It will be a good opportunity for Reynolds to head up after struggling down the stretch, with her batting average falling from .415 in the first meeting against the Vikings, to its current .326 clip.
Reynolds isn’t the only Washington bat to struggle recently, though.
Lately, the UW offense has been in a rut, scoring just 1.5 runs per game against Stanford in the final weekend of conference play. Junior infielder Baylee Klingler provided some of the only consistency at the plate, recording hits in three of four games, including two extra base hits to maintain her .413 batting average and 1.330 on-base plus slugging percentage.
As for Klingler’s counterparts in the infield, fifth-year senior Taryn Atlee contributed at the plate Sunday, driving in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, capping off a two-hit game.
Despite starting less than half of the UW’s games this season, Atlee has slotted into the lineup more frequently down the final stretch of the season, playing at second base and batting toward the bottom of the order.
“We have offense on the bench, as we know — as evidenced by Taryn Atlee on the bench, coming in and contributing, all weekend, and quite frankly her whole career,” Tarr said. “We’re looking forward to her continued growth and contribution. We’re looking forward to the offense where it needs to be when it needs to be there and score more runs than the other team.”
A spark such as Atlee’s will be key, especially as opposing pitchers become more talented throughout the postseason, such as its potential Saturday opponent: Michigan.
Washington run-ruled Michigan in five innings by a score of 10-2 in 2020, but the outcome of a potential weekend meeting is unlikely to follow the same script as last year’s thrashing. The Wolverines (36-6 Big Ten) present one of the most unforbidding pitchers in the country in Alex Storako. The junior was the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, striking out 12.95 batters per seven innings with a 0.88 ERA.
Should Washington win in its 7:30 p.m. game Friday, it will face the winner of Michigan versus Seattle U on Saturday, May 22 at 3 p.m. If the Huskies lose Friday, they will play Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.