No. 11 Washington heads to Tucson looking to find early-season rhythm

For head coach Keegan Cook and the No. 11 Washington volleyball team, the season is here and there’s no slowing it down.
There are games to play, road trips to go on, and, of course, expectations to uphold.
Heading into the season ranked No. 8 in the country, Washington was focused on performing well in their first games of the year, regardless of the pressure of expected success or pre-season buildup. For Cook, high standards are always maintained.
“The only thing that is challenging about playing at Washington is there's always an expectation to be great,” Cook said. “Just the legacy of the program is intimidating enough before you put a number in front of our name.”
Last year, the team made it all the way to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament before falling to the then-No. 1 Baylor in Waco.
But in their first game of the 2021 season, the Huskies (1-1 Pac-12) were swept for the first time since 2018, highlighting a rough trial-and-error system switch. The team started in a 6-2 rotation but was forced to return back to their usual 5-1 halfway through the second set.
Washington had no non-conference games before it began Pac-12 play, making this matchup an abrupt start to Pac-12 play.
Two days later, however, Washington had turned it around. Its first victory of the season wasn’t the smoothest win for the team, but it showed a glimmer of the resilience and flexibility which have been staples of Cook’s Washington teams of the past.
“It was a fast 48 hours,” Cook said. “And it was an intense 48 hours from the moment that match ended to the first serve of the next match; it was a whirlwind of meetings and film and late-night scouting. It was just really intense and really urgent that we came out and responded better.”
In its second match against Arizona State, Washington fixed its back row defensive troubles, communicated consistently, and improved its attack, hitting .273, in its four-set win against Arizona State.
The format of this season’s schedule will force this type of quick turnaround every week, with Washington needing to either find a fast solution to first game problems or return with enough momentum to repeat success.
It will be key to get senior defensive specialist Emma Calle and senior outside hitter Samantha Drechsel, who set her career high in digs last game, going on the defensive end early on against the Wildcats (0-2 Pac-12). Along with junior libero Shannon Crenshaw, the pair were key in holding down the back court and anticipating the shots that put them behind during their first matchup.
With a mix of young talent, like freshman outside hitter Madi Endsley, and returning stars like junior setter Ella May Powell, the Huskies have a good shot in any Pac-12 game this season, as long as they are able to repeat their quick adjustments and remain consistent throughout each back-to-back matchup.
The Huskies will return to action on the road Friday, Jan. 29 at 4 p.m. when they take on Arizona in Tucson.
Reach reporter Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
